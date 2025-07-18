Who’s more romantic? Barack and Michelle Obama’s playful answer melts hearts online

Barack and Michelle Obama once again charmed the internet after appearing together in a surprise video that quickly went viral across social media. Known for their strong bond and playful chemistry, the former US President and First Lady took part in a popular online couples game, leaving fans smiling and swooning over their lighthearted dynamic.

The clip, which appears to have been filmed on the same day Barack joined Michelle on her podcast, showed the couple standing close, laughing and joking as they answered questions like, “Who’s more romantic?” and “Who’s the grumpier one in the morning?” The two pointed at each other in jest, clearly enjoying themselves and showing that even after nearly 30 years of marriage, their spark remains as strong as ever.

Their sweet exchange had social media users flooding comment sections with praise. Instagram user @supastarc called them the “Mom n dad of the world,” while @ownerofmess wrote, “I smiled so hard watching this! I love them.” Another user, @atlantahairdoctor, added, “Real love still exists, and you’re a wonderful example! I’m wishing this kind of longevity, love, and marriage for us all."

One fan, @dominiquehammonsviolin, commented, “Smiling at my phone like a mama watching they kids open their presents on Christmas Day,” and @dammy4real joked, “Their answers were exactly what I thought they would be like I’m so part of their family in my head I love them so much!”

Another user, @djfreshinc, simply wrote, “This made me smile when I really needed it … thank u”

The Obamas Set the Record Straight on Divorce Talk The video’s release came alongside a new episode of Michelle Obama’s podcast ‘IMO’, which aired on Wednesday, 16 July. In this episode, Michelle was joined by her brother Craig Robinson and a very special guest -Barack Obama himself.

During the discussion, the couple addressed long-standing rumours about their relationship. Craig opened with a joke, saying he was surprised to see the two still “liked each other,” to which Barack replied, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”