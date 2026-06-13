Why a Finnish family left 'one of the safest countries in the world' for a new life in Mumbai

A Finnish family has attracted attention online after announcing that they are moving from Finland to Mumbai, India, in search of new experiences for their children. In a series of social media posts, the father explained that the move was not driven by necessity but by a desire to expose his children to different cultures and ways of life.

Advertisement

'We want our children to see more of the world' Sharing the family's decision on Instagram, the father wrote: “We are leaving one of the safest countries in the world… Not because we have to. Because we want our children to see more of the world. New people. New cultures. A completely different way of life. So this summer. Our family is moving to Mumbai, India.”

The post quickly gained attention and sparked discussion online.

Responding to questions about the move Many social media users were curious about the family's decision. One person asked: “Why would you do that?”

The family replied: “Because life isn’t only about choosing the safest path. We want our children to experience different cultures, people and ways of life — and grow with us along the way.”

Advertisement

In another Instagram post shared in May, the family posted a heartfelt message addressed to India.

It read: “A little idea… In about 2 months, our family is moving to Mumbai. And our daughter has just started learning to write. So we started wondering. Maybe somewhere in India there’s another little child, who might become her very first little pen friend. Tiny messages. Little drawings. A friendship before we even arrive. Mumbai… maybe help us make this little idea real…?”

The post drew warm responses from people who welcomed the family and offered to connect their children.

Saying goodbye to Finland A week ago, the family shared another emotional update as they prepared for the move.

"Today was a big little day. The last daycare day in Finland. One last bike ride there. One last bike ride home. It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for the people who have been part of these early years. The care. The support. The laughter. The everyday moments. Soon our family begins a new chapter in Mumbai. New friends. New adventures. New memories. But we’ll always carry a little piece of this place with us. Thank you.”

Advertisement

The post reflected the family's gratitude for the community and experiences they had in Finland.

Excited for a new chapter While looking forward to life in Mumbai, the family also acknowledged what they would be leaving behind.

They said Finland had given them many things, including a life that is “safe, stable, and easy”. Even so, they believe the move will give their children an opportunity to learn from new experiences, meet different people and gain a broader view of the world.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Why a Finnish family left 'one of the safest countries in the world' for a new life in Mumbai