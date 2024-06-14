The Gujarat High Court on June 13 temporarily restrained the release of Amir Khan's son Junaid's OTT film ‘Maharaj.’ The film was slated to release on Netflix on June 14. According to LiveLaw report, the Gujarat High Court's decision was prompted by a petition filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of the Pustimarg sect. They contended that the film could potentially disturb public order and provoke violence against their communities and the Hindu religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Chandu Champion reviews: Kartik Aaryan hailed for 'career best' performance in 'one of the finest films of 2024' Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the OTT film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.

Since yesterday, hashtags like 'Boycott Netflix' is trending on social media platform X. Section of users are calling for a ban on "Maharaj", claiming the upcoming period drama hurts religious sentiments.

What is ‘Maharaj’ about? According to the makers, "Maharaj" is set in pre-independent India and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by "allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure".

In a press release issued by Netflix last month, it said, "Maharaj" follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

Also Read: Father's Day 2024: Significance, history and five best ways to celebrate the day with your dad "It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time," Netflix said.

In an unusual move, there were also no promotions, teaser or trailer released for the film.

Also Read: Aadhaar vs Green Card: India-US match sparks meme fest, netizens flag 'bhaichara' between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Boycott Netflix trending on X "Why was religion introduced into a film made on food a few months ago ?? And now the insult to Hindu saints, how long will this continue? Ban Maharaj Film"

Another user wrote, "The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan's son Junaid As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well"

Another user added, “Aamir Khan's is launching his son in Hindumisic movie creating a false image of Sadhus and the Vallabh Sampradaya, by quoting an incident during the British regime ! Content that could alienate Hindu youth from Sanatan Dharm"

"#BoycottNetflix... Can they dare to do films on other communities, No...!!!! They know the consequences. Hindus are still in deep sleeping," someother added.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has stayed the June 14 release of Annu Kapoor's movie "Hamare Baarah" after taking note of allegations that the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. Prior to this, Nayanthara-starrer "Annapoorani" also courted controversy for hurting religious sentiments when it became available on Netflix after its theatrical run.

