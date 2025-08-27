Why an ex-Microsoft techie quit new job in just 20 days — story goes viral, netizens react

What could make someone quit a job within just 20 days of joining it? Toxic work culture, too much work - there could be a host of reasons. But for one ex-Microsoft employee from Singapore, the answer was simple: “the work was too chill.”

The employee's response supposedly shared by his team leader has now got everyone talking.

“A guy from Singapore joined my team. Ex-Microsoft. Resigned in 20 days. When I asked why, he said: ‘The work is too chill. If I stay, I’ll stop growing. At 45, I’d enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind.’ Me: sitting here, chilling for the last 2 years,” the X user posted.

Netizens debate The employee's story resonated with multiple social media users, many of whom supported the ex-Microsoft worker, praising the shift.

“If your works feels like chill, you are in the wrong company,” one user commented under the post.

“He did it right. If you genuinely want to grow, you must be grinding. Sitting in a company without any real work or growth opportunities is enjoyable, but it's also ruining your career,” said another user.

“And bhai, you aren’t chilling man. You’re contributing for sure. It’s just that the learning curve has come in and you know how to do it efficiently,” a third user quipped.

Amid all the comments, one X user seemed to tune in with the ex-Microsoft employee's response, claiming that he too left Samsung for the same reason.

‘Work too chill’ or 7-day workweek? The recent post and netizen's comments discussing whether to shift from where the “work is too chill” comes amid the already existing debates on work-life balance.

Few days ago, a Reddit post ignited online discussions after an anonymous user claimed that an Indian housing finance company allegedly forced employees to work through the entire week, including Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Reddit post, no additional compensation or extra day off was given to the employees who worked the extra hours over the weekend.