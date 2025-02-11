Why are netizens asking AI to create image of man writing with his left hand? PM Modi sparks new trend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during a speech at the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Action Summit in Paris created waves on social media on Tuesday. A fun fact about AI shared by PM Modi during the summit has left netizens curious with one question: Can AI create an image of a man writing with his left-hand?

Surprisingly, the answer is NO. But why is social media abuzz with this new trend? All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But what exactly did he say that prompted social media users to ask AI to create images of a man writing with his left hand?

The trend began in India with a comment PM Modi made in Paris.

During the AI Action Summit held in the fashion capital of the world, PM Modi cited an experiment, saying, “If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can explain in simple explain free of any jargon what it means for your health.”

“But if you ask the same AI app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with right hand,” PM Modi said.

Social media trend PM Modi's comments at the AI action Summit left many curious. They went on the AI app and asked it to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand. What followed next, left many in awe.

PM Modi was right. An AI app can't draw an image of someone writing with their left hand. It, rather, repeatedly shows a person writing with a right hand.

Mint experimented the same on ChatGPT. Despite asking the AI multiple times to correct the image, it, again-and-again, showed the same image of a person writing with a right hand.

Experiment with ChatGPT

Several netizens also took to X to share the output. One user said, "This blew my mind as I was not aware of this. How many of you knew this?"

A person said, “I tested it on Grok and ChatGPT. In both cases, AI drew person writing with right hand instead of left. I asked ChatGPT to correct it but it failed. Have a look!”

Another user added, "I asked AI to Draw an image of man writing with left hand and surprisingly it gave me all the images of man writing with the right hand."

Why does this happen? PM Modi answers PM Modi said at the AI Action Summit on Tuesday that this happens because “that is what the training data is dominated by”. PM Modi said, “It shows that while the positive potential of AP is absolutely amazing, there are many biases that we need to think carefully about.”