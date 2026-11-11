Why billionaire Lucy Guo wants Meta to disclose Instagram Story data in defamation dispute; what’s so important hidden?

Billionaire and Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo, 32, has approached a US federal court seeking Instagram data from Meta as part of preparations for a potential defamation lawsuit against her former girlfriend, British actress Wallis Day.

According to The San Francisco Standard, Guo filed a request for records from Meta in federal court on November 3. She is seeking information about an Instagram Story that Day posted in May 2026, including details about its viewers and reach.

The subpoena, filed in federal court in San Francisco, indicates that Guo intends to pursue a defamation case against Day in the United Kingdom over the social media posts.

What did Wallis Day allege in her Instagram Stories? In May, Day shared a series of Instagram Stories containing allegations about Guo and their relationship.

One post claimed that Guo had refused to allow emergency services into her mansion to help a dying person because there were drugs inside the property.

“Watch out guys, this person refused to let emergency services into her house when someone’s was dying because they had drugs everywhere #narcissist,” Day’s story said, according to a screenshot included in Guo’s court filing.

Day also alleged that Guo wanted her to sign a prenuptial agreement, that she once returned home drunk and wanted to have sex, and that she stole “hundreds of thousands” of dollars worth of Day’s belongings to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

When were the Instagram Stories posted? According to court documents, Guo and Day dated from July 2025 to February 2026. Day published the allegations in May, when she had approximately 4.3 lakh followers on Instagram.

The posts and their reported reach have now become central to Guo's request for information from Meta.

What is Lucy Guo claiming? In her sworn declaration, Guo described Day's posts as “replete with falsehoods”.

She said her planned defamation lawsuit against Day would focus on what she called the “most offensive statement” — the allegation that she refused to allow emergency services into her home.

“I never refused to let emergency services into my house to help anyone, let alone when someone was dying,” Guo said in her sworn declaration.

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What information does Lucy Guo want from Meta? Guo is seeking records that could establish the reach and circulation of Day's Instagram Story.

Her request asks Meta to disclose when the Story was posted and removed, who could view it, and how many times it was viewed, liked, shared and reposted.

She is also seeking information about the follower counts of both women before and after the post.

The data could help establish the extent to which the allegations circulated on Instagram, as Guo prepares her proposed defamation case in the UK.