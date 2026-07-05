Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were missing from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their highly anticipated wedding in New York City surrounded by family, friends and an extensive list of celebrity guests, the absence of two of Swift's longtime associates — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the event.

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Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift's wedding Lively and Reynolds did not attend either the couple's rehearsal dinner on Thursday or their wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Friday, despite years of public friendship between the actress and the Grammy-winning singer. Their absence has prompted widespread speculation, particularly given Lively's longstanding role within Swift's close personal circle.

According to reports from People magazine and photographs published by TMZ, the Hollywood couple instead spent the holiday weekend in Lake Placid, New York, where they were supporting their six-year-old daughter, Betty, at a horse-riding competition. The couple, who share four children — James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3 — were photographed attending the event rather than participating in the wedding festivities taking place several hundred miles away.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds miss Taylor Swift's wedding? ⌵ Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds missed Taylor Swift's wedding because they were supporting their daughter, Betty, at a horse-riding competition in Lake Placid, New York. 2 What has been speculated about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship after the wedding? ⌵ Following the wedding, there has been speculation that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship may have become strained, particularly due to involvement in a legal issue affecting Lively. 3 What did Taylor Swift's wedding ceremony entail regarding her friends and family? ⌵ Taylor Swift's wedding ceremony featured her brother, Austin, as her man of honour and did not include traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen, focusing instead on immediate family. 4 How has the absence of Lively and Reynolds at the wedding been received by fans? ⌵ Fans have noted the absence of Lively and Reynolds at the wedding, regarding it as significant given their close relationship with Swift and the scale of the event. 5 Should fans be concerned about the friendship dynamics between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? ⌵ While some reports suggest a cooling of relations between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, it is unclear if fans should be concerned as both have not publicly commented on their friendship.

While family commitments appear to have been the immediate reason for their absence, the decision has reignited speculation about the status of Swift and Lively's friendship, once considered among the entertainment industry's closest celebrity relationships.

Swift has previously referenced Lively and Reynolds' children in her music and revealed in 2024 that she serves as a godmother to their children.

Reports over the past year have suggested that the friendship became strained amid the legal dispute involving Lively and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift was drawn into the controversy after being named in legal proceedings and reportedly receiving a subpoena from Baldoni's legal team, placing her at the centre of a dispute unrelated to her professional activities.

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Multiple entertainment publications have reported that the fallout surrounding the legal battle led to a cooling of relations between Swift and Lively. Sources cited by People previously suggested that the two had been "taking some space" from one another, while subsequent reports indicated that communication between them had become increasingly limited.

The absence of Lively and Reynolds became particularly noticeable given the scale of Swift and Kelce's guest list. The wedding at Madison Square Garden reportedly attracted hundreds of guests from across the worlds of entertainment, sport and business, with attendees including actors, musicians, athletes and longtime friends of the couple. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, and Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, acted as best man.

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Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the reasons behind the couple's absence, and no official statement has been issued regarding the current state of their friendship. As speculation persists, the only confirmed detail remains that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not present at either Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner or their wedding celebrations in New York.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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