Why did an Indian man quit his high-paying job to move to Canada? 'Now compare both phases, and...'

An Indian man now living in Canada has shared how leaving a secure, well-paying job in India and relocating overseas without employment turned out to be one of the most rewarding decisions of his life.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vishal looked back on his move to Canada with his wife nearly four years ago. He described the decision as one that involved careful thought but also required embracing uncertainty.

Advertisement

According to Vishal, he arrived in Canada without a job after walking away from a stable career in India. Looking back on the past four years, he said the challenges he faced as a newcomer had only strengthened his belief that relocating was the right choice.

“Some decisions in life are incredibly difficult to make. One such decision for me was moving from India to Canada nearly four years ago. It was a carefully considered decision, but in some ways, it was also a leap into the unknown,” Vishal said.

Says experience mattered more than material achievements Reflecting on life in Canada, Vishal said he had gone through many of the struggles commonly experienced by new immigrants before eventually settling down.

Advertisement

“Today, after four years and after going through almost everything a newcomer or immigrant typically experiences, I can confidently say that the decision we made was the right one,” he said.

Also Read | Canadian family escapes rising costs and achieves FIRE by moving to Asia

He added that owning a house or a car overseas was not, in itself, a significant achievement because he and his wife could have purchased the same things in India. Instead, he valued the experiences they had gained after making the move.

Advertisement

“I can now compare both phases of my life and honestly say that I prefer the life I am living today. It could be because of the cleanliness, the quality of life, the air, the water or several other reasons,” he added.

Encourages others to step beyond their comfort zone Vishal said his journey was similar to that of many immigrants who move abroad and later compare their previous lives with their new ones before deciding whether to stay or return.

“One thing I can say with certainty is that I would never have gained these experiences had I not left India and moved to Canada. Life gives you new experiences only when you step outside your comfort zone,” he said.

Advertisement

He said he and his wife were now settled and happy, adding that they had found what they had hoped for in Canada. Encouraging others to embrace new opportunities, he said people often discover more about themselves and life by moving beyond familiar surroundings.

The video was shared with the caption, “Some risks are worth taking for.”

Social media users praise his decision The post drew supportive comments from viewers. “That’s great, bro. Good for you!” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Taking that risk clearly paid off.”

“Growth truly begins outside the comfort zone,” said a third user, while another added, “Leaving your comfort zone really changes your perspective.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Why did an Indian man quit his high-paying job to move to Canada? 'Now compare both phases, and...'