Why did Bryan Johnson leave the podcast with Nikhil Kamath early? ‘The problem was…’

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech millionaire, appeared on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast in a face mask before he decided to walk out midway. During the podcast, Johnson, who is also an anti-ageing advocate, told Kamath that the air quality in India is so bad that he “can't see you over there”.

However, several questions about why Bryan Johnson walked out popped up on social media. To address the concerns, the tech millionaire shared a lengthy X post explaining his reasons for doing so.

Why did Bryan Johnson leave the podcast with Nikhil Kamath early? According to Bryan Johnson's X post, he had to leave the podcast with “gracious host” Nikhil Kamath early due to the bad air quality.

Johnson, who was carrying his own air purifier, said the problem was that the room circulated outside air, making the air purifier ineffective.

“Inside, the AQI was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure,” he said.