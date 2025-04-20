Why did Elon Musk get loads of flowers delivered to Mumbai? Here’s who the Tesla boss sent them for

Elon Musk is based out of the US. But why did he suddenly get loads of flowers delivered in Mumbai, India's financial capital?

As it turns out, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk is in Mumbai. Her son Elon decided to give Maye a sweet birthday gift by sending her flowers.

Also Read | Maye Musk shares birthday throwbacks from every 5 years as she turns 77 - Pics

Maye Musk posted the update on X, posing with the gorgeous bouquets and wrote, “Thank you @elonmusk for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai 🇮🇳 Love m," along with two red heart emojis.

Elon Musk's mother's 77th birthday Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday on April 19. Earlier, Elon Musk posted birthday wishes for his mother on X, formerly Twitter. The Tesla boss wrote: "Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything." Quoting the same, Maye Musk thanked Elon Musk. “Thank you!!!” she wrote.

How many children does Maye Musk have? Maye Musk has three children -- Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk.

Elon Musk's mother cheers for Tesla boss Shortly after PM Modi posted about his discussion with Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO's mother reposted the same, cheering for her son.

Maye Musk reposted PM Narendra Modi's post with two emojis - heart eyes, and the Indian tricolour.

In his post, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Also Read | Elon Musk to visit India this year, calls talk with PM Narendra Modi an honour

This isn’t the first time Maye Musk has responded to her son’s engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Prime Minister’s official visit to the United States earlier in 2024, Maye Musk shared posts highlighting memorable moments—including his interactions with her grandchildren.