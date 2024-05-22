Why did IndiGo flight return to Mumbai after extra passenger found standing? Explained
The aircraft taxied out to the runway without anybody noticing the extra passenger, who entered the aircraft legally
India's largest airline, IndiGo, received intense trolling on social media platforms after its flight from Mumbai to Varanasi returned to the bay to offload an extra passenger. The flight was further delayed as many security protocols kicked in, and the crew had to check for hand baggage or any extra check-in baggage before the flight could depart for its destination.