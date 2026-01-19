Why did Nithin Kamath shave his head? His wife reveals backstory of Zerodha co-founder’s ‘new hairstyle’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath’s wife, Seema, has shared her deeply personal experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis of Stage 2 breast cancer in in November 2021 came as a shock. For a long time, she spoke about it only with close family and friends. One of the reasons, according to her, is still treated as a taboo in India, just like mental illness.

Inspired by her husband, Nithin, and friend Kailash, Seema decided to speak publicly about her experience. Her key message is that cancer can affect anyone, even those with no family history.

Advertisement

Even those with a good diet, regular exercise, low stress and healthy habits can get it. Early detection, she says, is the strongest defence.

“I am, or maybe was the healthiest and fittest person I knew. I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote.

Her cancer was detected during a routine health check-up, when a mammogram showed a small lump. Further tests confirmed it was localised breast cancer.

According to doctors, regular check-ups saved her life. She now urges everyone to take health screenings seriously, even when they feel perfectly fine.

Once the cancer diagnosis was confirmed, her life quickly turned chaotic. Her family spoke to doctors across India and abroad, trying to decide the next steps.

Advertisement

Despite having the option to seek treatment overseas, Seema chose to be treated in India. She says this decision felt right and expressed gratitude to her doctors and the Manipal Hospital team in Bengaluru.

One of the hardest moments was learning that she needed a mastectomy. While emotionally difficult, humour and family support helped her cope.

Recovery after surgery was painful. But, her fitness helped her heal faster.

But, further tests showed a high risk of cancer returning, which meant chemotherapy was necessary. She described chemo as physically exhausting, with severe side effects lasting about a week after each cycle.

Why did Nithin Kamath shave his head? Hair loss was emotionally challenging, but she chose not to hide it. Nithin Kamath decided to shave his head in his wife’s battle with cancer.

Advertisement

“Nithin has agreed to remain bald until my hair grows back again, which is apparently 2 to 4 weeks after my last chemo session. Having a bald Nithin around me has helped me now make me like my new hairstyle. I might just end up continuing to remain bald even after my chemo,” she wrote.

Seema shared that her son Kiaan was initially the most affected when she lost her hair. Like many children, he felt embarrassed when he saw his mother bald. However, this phase lasted only a few days.

Kiaan has accepted it as her “new cool hairstyle”. At just six years old, he has shown surprising maturity.

“But, when I ask him if he will go bald for me like Dada, he says no,” she quipped.

Advertisement

Who is Seema Kamath? Seema’s father had served in the army and later settled in Belgaum. She moved to Bengaluru in 2003, worked briefly at a call centre and later became a cabin crew member with Air Deccan and Singapore Airlines.