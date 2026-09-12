Why didn't Rishabh Singh Sambyal marry? Retired Major on the ‘personal sacrifice’ of being the President's ADC

Days after taking premature retirement, Rishabh Singh Sambyal revealed the most demanding aspect of his career as President Droupadi Murmu's former Aide-de-Camp — having to put his personal relationships and marriage on hold.

Having served for 12 years in the Army, Sambyal appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast. In the episode which aired on September 10, the ‘national crush’ discussed his close bond with the President and how his ADC training made him more alert.

‘The biggest sacrifice’ Rishabh Sambyal confessed to having given up his childhood to become the ADC to the President of India.

“I'm not married. So there's a clause for the ADCs [to the President] that they can't get married,” he told Shamani. “I have to stay away from the family, and I think this is the biggest sacrifice.”

Sambyal said that as an ADC, he doesn't have a life outside. “That's the cost I've paid. While I was serving with the president, I couldn't go out as a normal human being and enjoy life.”

Did it get lonely? Rishabh Sambyal told Shamani that the role didn't really make him feel lonely — even on days when he did, he said he enjoyed that loneliness.

“It gives me space and time to rethink about myself, my thought process, my good things, and my bad things,” he said. “So yes, I do get lonely, but I turn that loneliness into something positive.”

Sambyal said he likes to be alone for at least an hour every day — “like every day away from everyone. Nobody should be near me. I want that one-hour space.”

“I can do anything in that. Maybe don't do anything, just sit, but I need to be alone because it gives me that loneliness that emptiness gives me the space to evaluate myself,” he added.

Rishabh Sambyal didn't plan on becoming ADC Rishabh Sambyal also shared that he had no clue about the role and about his journey to finally accepting it. “I never knew that there was something called ADC. I never wanted to be here.”

He said he was in an exercise with troops from another country in India, and when his CO told him he was shortlisted and asked him what he wanted to do. “My first answer was not, ‘Yes, I want to go.’ My first answer was that ‘I want to go here, here, and here, but not here’.”

However, after speaking with others and getting their opinions, he learned that it would be a good learning experience and that he should try it out. So, he told his CO that he wanted to give it a try.