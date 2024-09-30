Do Indians hate rich people? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has an interesting answer, ’Because as long as there’s…’

  • Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's remarks at TechSparks 2024 prompted discussion on the differing perceptions of wealth in India and the US. He argued that India's socialist nature leads to judgment of wealth.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's recent comments at TechSparks 2024 in Bengaluru prompted a discussion. He shared his opinion on "Why do Indians hate rich people?" During the discussion, Shradha Sharma, founder of YourStory spoke on the contrasting perceptions of wealth in the United States and India.

Also Read | Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath predicts revenue plunge as regulatory changes loom

She noted that in the US, successful individuals who amass wealth and have luxury purchases like cars and jets are celebrated rather than criticised. In contrast to this, she pointed out that, in India, when someone makes money, people are very judgemental, and their first reaction often is, “There must be something wrong.”

Putting out his opinion, Kamath replied, “(The) US is a pure bread, capitalistic society while we are socialist, pretending to be capitalistic society. At the heart of it, we are all socialists.”

Also Read | Zerodha hits ₹8,320 crore revenue in FY24, says CEO Nithin Kamath

He further expressed his doubts about changing attitudes in India in future. “I don’t see it changing. Because as long as there’s going to be as much inequality in terms of wealth, I don’t see anything changing around this.”

Reactions to Nithin Kamath's comment

The video shared by Kamath on his social media has attracted contrasting views. Though some appreciated Kamath's transparency, some criticized the wealth gained through favouritism and corruption. Some others added that they don’t dislike rich individuals like Ratan Tata.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath on Zerodha’s Focus: Building for the future, explains why no IPO…

One user said, “Socialist aur capitalist tel lene gya income inequality aasam pe hai and every person know how difficult it is to earn good money in India. That's a simple answer.”

Another user said, “It's not we hate rich...we don't hate Ratan Tata. The methods employed to reach there is not hustle but favouritism and corruption of govt. Idea oriented richness is never criticised but lobbying oriented richness is criticized and idea based rich is less in India”

One more user wrote, “India has disproportionately more billionaires Vs Wealth created. Check any data. Points to excess greed and unwillingness to share wealth. This is not the case in US.”

Another added, “That's the reason why Top 1% of Indian population hold 40% weatlth. Reality is no one can become multimillionaire in ethical way in this country.”

A user appreciated Kamath's answer and said, “The trasperancy and the ease with which it is delivered.”

Another argued, “Making wealth is not the problem, but showing it off and behaving like an entitled person where not following rules like others is the problem. Such things don't happen in the US or other developed countries.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDo Indians hate rich people? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has an interesting answer, ’Because as long as there’s…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.