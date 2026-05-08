Why do people date colleagues? Survey finds 40% cheated on partners with co-workers

Romantic relationships in the workplace remain highly common, with a new survey conducted by Forbes showing that more than 60% of adults have experienced a workplace romance at some point in their lives. While many of these relationships eventually lead to marriage, experts say they can also create complications ranging from office gossip to concerns over favouritism and professionalism.

The survey found that 43% of workplace romances eventually resulted in marriage. However, HR professionals continue to face concerns linked to such relationships, especially as 40% of respondents admitted that their workplace romance involved cheating on an existing partner.

Why do people date colleagues? According to the Forbes survey, the biggest reason people pursue office relationships is comfort and familiarity with colleagues. Around 65% of respondents said “comfortability” played a major role in developing romantic feelings at work.

Another 61% said demanding schedules and limited opportunities to meet people outside work pushed them toward workplace relationships. Many respondents also said they valued having a partner who understands their professional life and daily work experiences.

Interestingly, fewer respondents viewed workplace romance as a way to make work more enjoyable. Only 38% said improving the workday motivated such relationships.

Relationships affect professional and personal lives The survey highlighted that workplace romances often blur personal and professional boundaries. More than half of respondents said their relationships affected their sense of professionalism at work.

Many also reported emotional consequences linked to dating colleagues. Participants involved in workplace romances expressed greater anxiety about breakups compared to people in relationships outside work environments. Researchers noted that the fear may stem from the possibility of continuing to work alongside an ex-partner after separation.

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Over 50% also said office relationships affected their sense of individuality within the partnership because both individuals shared the same workplace environment and routines.

Impact on work-life balance and office culture More than half of respondents said their workplace romance disrupted work-life balance. Some participants reported difficulty planning vacations or maintaining clear boundaries between work and personal time.

The effects extended beyond the couple as well. Over 50% said their co-workers treated them differently after learning about the relationship. Nearly half said workplace romances fuelled gossip, while one-third believed they increased jealousy among colleagues.

Workplace affairs and secrecy remain common The survey also pointed to the prevalence of secret office relationships and affairs. Half of respondents admitted to engaging in flirtatious behaviour with co-workers, while 46% said they had developed romantic feelings toward a colleague.

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Additionally, 39% revealed they had been involved in a secret workplace romance, and 17% admitted to a one-night stand with a co-worker.

Among those who had an office romance, 40% said the relationship involved cheating on a partner.

Many willing to change jobs for relationships The findings showed that workplace romances can influence major career decisions. Nearly half of respondents said they had left a job to pursue a romantic relationship with a colleague.

Around 30% also said they had created a breakup contingency plan with their partner — an agreement outlining how they would handle workplace interactions if the relationship ended.

Most employees said they informed their human resources department about their relationship at work.

Divided opinions on professionalism Despite the popularity of workplace relationships, opinions remain mixed. Fewer than 20% considered dating a colleague unprofessional. However, only 5% said they felt comfortable with co-workers being romantically involved.

Views on productivity were also split. While 9% believed workplace relationships reduce productivity, an equal percentage felt they improve it. Others argued such relationships can encourage favouritism and create discomfort in office settings.

Employers urged to establish clear policies Researchers said workplace romances are likely to remain a reality in modern offices. As a result, organisations are being encouraged to introduce policies that clearly define expectations, boundaries and procedures related to employee relationships.