Why do we celebrate World Students' Day on APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary — Oct 15?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the revolutionary Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, is being celebrated today throughout the country on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Born on October 15, 1931, this year marks his 94th birth anniversary.

Advertisement

Known as the "Missile Man of India," he is renowned for his significant contribution to the field of aeronautical engineering and innovation. He played a critical role in India's second nuclear test which took place in 1988. Notably, he played a pivotal organisational, technical and political role in Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He served as the Project Director of India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X stated, “Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. "

Remembering the former President, PM Modi added, "His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate.”

Advertisement

One of the most distinguished scientists of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's significant contributions were recognised by several institutions. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. He also received honorary doctorates from 30 universities and institutions.

Commemorating the legendary scientist and his legacy, tribute is paid to the ISRO scientists who played a key role in developing and operationalization of indigenous guided missiles such as AGNI and PRITHVI.

The day coincides with celebrations of United Nations' International Day of Rural Women and World Students' Day.

Also Read | Why does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving in Oct?

What's the buzz around World Students' Day? October 15 is also celebrated as World Students' Day in India, but the day has not been designated by the United Nations as is the common misconception. Aligning with Dr Kalam’s ideals of hard work, honesty and lifelong learning, World Students' Day celebrates his enduring legacy and vision. This day underlines Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's belief that education empowers students and motivates and inspires them to chase their dreams and serve the society.

Advertisement