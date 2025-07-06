‘Why good employees quit’: Ghazal Alagh lists 8 types of manager in viral post

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has sparked a conversation online with a viral LinkedIn post identifying poor leadership as a key reason top talent leaves organisations. In her post, Alagh wrote that people don’t usually quit because of the work or company mission, but because of their direct managers.

“Great talent rarely quits because of work or the company’s mission. It’s the daily interactions with managers that often decide whether someone stays or leaves,” she wrote.

Drawing from her experience in building startups, Alagh listed eight types of managers who push high performers out:

The Micromanager – Controls every task, leaving no room for trust

The Credit Taker – Accepts praise but fails to acknowledge others

The Ghost – Remains unavailable and avoids giving feedback

The Volcano – Has unpredictable moods that impact team morale

The Information Hoarder – Withholds knowledge, hindering progress

The Never-Satisfied – Demands more without recognising achievements

The Favouritist – Shows bias, sidelining others

The Risk-Averse Boss – Avoids innovation and discourages new ideas Alagh stressed that real retention doesn’t come from perks or policies but from everyday leadership. “If organisations want to strengthen culture and retention, the conversation can’t stop at perks or policy. True retention is built on trust, respect, and daily leadership moments,” she said.

Internet reacts Her post prompted a wave of responses. One user commented, “Perks can’t replace good leadership, people stay with leaders who support and grow them."

Another user wrote, "The biggest difference for me has always been leaders who genuinely lead with trust and clarity. The ones who make me feel seen, heard, and supported, they inspire me to stay. What pushes me to move on is the lack of real leadership especially when communication is missing and egos take the front seat."

"So true, most people don’t wake up hating the work, they just get worn down by the way they’re managed," the third user commented.

"A toxic manager doesn’t just ruin your workday. They slowly drain your confidence, self-worth, and peace of mind. Bad leadership isn’t tough love. It’s a ticking time bomb for team morale and mental well-being," the fourth user wrote.