Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for travelling to China in economy class for the APEC summit, describing her journey as a lesson in leadership and public accountability.

In a post on X, Goenka highlighted Sheinbaum's reported 21-hour journey, during which she travelled in a middle seat in economy class and used an ordinary airport shuttle after arriving in China.

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“A lesson in leadership from Mexico for the world: President Claudia Sheinbaum flew 21 hours to China in economy class, and that too the middle seat, and took an ordinary airport shuttle to the APEC summit. Mexico had earlier sold its $200 million luxury presidential aircraft, with the proceeds directed towards public priorities like hospitals. A powerful reminder that public office is a responsibility, not a licence for privilege.”

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The journey has attracted attention in China as well, with a hashtag related to her arrival reportedly receiving 10 million views on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to Bloomberg, a Weibo user posting under the handle Signal and Noise 001 said fellow passengers on a Mexico City-Shenzhen flight operated by China Southern Airlines had confirmed that Sheinbaum was seated in 33B, an economy-class seat towards the rear of the aircraft.

A Mexican diplomat familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the president travelled in economy class on the China Southern Airlines flight from Mexico City. The aircraft made a technical stopover in Tijuana, with the total journey taking around 21 hours.

Footage shared on Sheinbaum's X account showed her being welcomed at Shenzhen airport by a military guard and a dancing troupe dressed in pink. She was seen arriving on an airport bus rather than being greeted as she stepped off an aircraft.

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Who is Claudia Sheinbaum? Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is an environmental engineer and politician who has served as Mexico's president since 2024. She is the first woman and the first Jewish person to be elected to the country's highest political office.

Born on June 24, 1962, in Mexico City, Sheinbaum studied physics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), graduating in 1989. She subsequently earned a master's degree in 1994 and a PhD in energy engineering in 1995 from the same university.

She was a faculty member and researcher at UNAM's Institute of Engineering from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2006 to 2015. During her academic career, she authored more than 100 articles and two books on energy, the environment and sustainable development.

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Sheinbaum was also a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). In 2007, the IPCC and former US vice president Al Gore jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize for “their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.”

Sheinbaum's political career and Mexico's presidential aircraft Before becoming president, Sheinbaum held several political and administrative positions. She served as secretary of the environment of Mexico City from 2000 to 2006, head of the Tlalpan delegation from 2015 to 2017, and head of government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023.

Her predecessor and political mentor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sold Mexico's presidential aircraft in 2023 to the government of Tajikistan. The sale followed his decision to put the aircraft up for sale after taking office in 2018. Bloomberg reported that the former president, who rarely travelled outside Mexico and was critical of foreign summits, sold the aircraft at a loss to the government.

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China visit comes amid trade tensions Sheinbaum's warm reception in China comes against the backdrop of tensions over Mexico's trade policy. Her government has embraced higher duties on a range of Chinese imports, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing. The move also came as US President Donald Trump pressured countries in the Americas under his so-called Donroe Doctrine to assert US dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

After a brief meeting with Trump in Shenzhen, Sheinbaum told reporters that Mexico and the US were close to reaching a trade agreement that negotiators had long struggled to finalise.

“In business circles, Mexico is seen as being pressured into taking decisions that are against China,” said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, managing director for Ankura China Advisors based in Beijing. “Even so, Sheinbaum is well received in China.”

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Montufar-Helu, who is originally from Mexico, said Sheinbaum's popularity reflected growing awareness of Mexico in China, including interest in Mexican food and cultural celebrations such as the Day of the Dead. The festival gained popularity in China following the 2017 release of Pixar's animated film Coco, about a young Mexican boy who accidentally enters the Land of the Dead.

Sheinbaum meets China's Xi Jinping Sheinbaum met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Tuesday. The two Group of 20 leaders discussed strengthening trade ties and increasing Mexican exports to China.

She described the meeting as “very cordial” and said the two countries discussed cooperation in areas including trains, vehicles, agriculture, tourism and health.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.