Why has Emma Watson been banned from driving for 6 months

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding.

Why has Emma Watson been banned from driving? Emma Watson, 35, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the popular Harry Potter film series, was banned for driving at 38 miles (61 km) an hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury last July.

Watson, who is still student, already had nine penalty points on her licence prior to the speeding offence. Now, she has been ordered to pay a total of £1,044 by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Watson's lawyer, Mark Haslam, told the court that she is a student, adding that "she is in a position to pay the fine."

The actress has been studying a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023.

Watson appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, with the last being released in 2011. Following the franchise, she took on roles in films like Beauty and the Beast, The Bling Ring, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Her most recent acting role was in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women. In 2023, she ventured into entrepreneurship by launching a sustainable gin brand alongside her brother.

Another Harry Potter actor banned from driving for 6 months In a separate incident, another star of the the "Harry Potter" franchise was also caught over speeding and has been banned from driving for six months for her offence.

Zoe Wanamaker, 76, who played Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone", had been caught driving at 46 miles an hour in a 40-mile zone of the M4 motorway in southeastern Berkshire last August.

