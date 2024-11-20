Why is AR Rahman getting trolled after divorce announcement with Saira Banu? Ntizens say ‘Chatgpt and hashtag’

Indian music maestro AR Rahman shared a heartfelt post on X on Wednesday, nearly a day after the official announcement of separation from his wife, Saira Banu. However, what caught netizen's attention was the use of the hashtag “#arrsairaabreakup”.

In his social media post, AR Rahman called his divorce an “unseen end”. He also shared how both of them had hoped to reach the “grand thirty”. AR Rahman and Saira Banu were married to each other around 29 years ago.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” said AR Rahman on X.

Several social media users showed support for the Oscar-winning music composer during the tough times. Whereas, many called the use of hashtag “#arrsairaabreakup” in the post unnecessary. Several netizens blamed AR Rahman's social media team for the use of an inappropriate hashtag.

“Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Hashtag ( #arrsairaabreakup ) for a divorce post [sic]”

“ChatGPT and Hashtag ? admin [sic]”

“Why a hashtag after this ? Are you out of your mind [sic]”

“Now your followers are expected to trend this hashtag? [sic]”

“Sad for them. May God give them strength But why the hashtag? The social media team???”

“Thanks for using the hashtag #arrsairaabreakupz. This will give you full privacy as per the new X-Privacy law. [sic]”