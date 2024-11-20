Why is AR Rahman getting trolled after divorce announcement with Saira Banu? Ntizens say ‘Chatgpt and hashtag’

AR Rahman shared a heartfelt message on X after separating from Saira Banu, calling their divorce an unseen end. However, the music maestro was questioned by netizens for using a hashtag while making the announcement.

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Mysuru: Music director AR Rahman recently confirmed his separation with wife Saira Banu
Mysuru: Music director AR Rahman recently confirmed his separation with wife Saira Banu(PTI)

Indian music maestro AR Rahman shared a heartfelt post on X on Wednesday, nearly a day after the official announcement of separation from his wife, Saira Banu. However, what caught netizen's attention was the use of the hashtag “#arrsairaabreakup”.

In his social media post, AR Rahman called his divorce an “unseen end”. He also shared how both of them had hoped to reach the “grand thirty”. AR Rahman and Saira Banu were married to each other around 29 years ago.

Also Read | 70th National Film Awards: Mithun Chakraborty, AR Rahman, other winners honoured

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” said AR Rahman on X.

Several social media users showed support for the Oscar-winning music composer during the tough times. Whereas, many called the use of hashtag “#arrsairaabreakup” in the post unnecessary. Several netizens blamed AR Rahman's social media team for the use of an inappropriate hashtag.

Also Read | Delhi HC to set the right note on AR Rahman’s song

“Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Hashtag ( #arrsairaabreakup ) for a divorce post [sic]”

“ChatGPT and Hashtag ? admin [sic]”

“Why a hashtag after this ? Are you out of your mind [sic]”

“Now your followers are expected to trend this hashtag? [sic]”

Also Read | The Kerala Story row: AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside mosque

“Sad for them. May God give them strength But why the hashtag? The social media team???”

“Thanks for using the hashtag #arrsairaabreakupz. This will give you full privacy as per the new X-Privacy law. [sic]”

“Why is there a hashtag dedicated to unarguably a very sad day in your life and your fans? Whoever is handling this account should do better! PS- hope ARR and Saira find peace and happiness in this separation. No one understands Gods ways [sic]”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWhy is AR Rahman getting trolled after divorce announcement with Saira Banu? Ntizens say ‘Chatgpt and hashtag’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.