‘Why is Bangalore so boring?’: Social media post on Bengaluru Holi celebrations sparks North-South debate

A social media user has called Bengaluru ‘boring’ after her experience of Holi celebrations in the city. Her post has sparked a debate on social media.

“Bangalore doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals. I stepped out now at 1pm and don’t see a single person in Holi rang? No kids throwing balloons? not even colours by the roadside. Why is this city so boring?” she asked.

The viral post has garnered 1 million views. Meanwhile, many fellow social media users agree with her.

“It's so sad during Diwali and Durga Puja too, but I always have expectations for Holi at least,” the user further said.

“I remember there would be wars to colour everyone, and unless you stayed indoors, there was no way you didn’t play. I miss that,” she replied to a user’s comment on the evolution of Holi celebrations over the years.

“Frankly, Holi has lost much of its charm in most of the country. Yes, there are pockets, but it's mostly closed societies or parties. Not like the yesteryears, where it was truly fun and enjoyable,” the user wrote.

North-South debate The post somehow sparked a North-South debate as well.

“With all due respect, Holi was never a thing for us south indians. It’s like asking, ‘Ehy does north India never celebrate Varamahalakshmi Vrutha?’,” wrote another user.

Another user hit back in sarcasm, “Gurgaon doesn’t know how to celebrate Dussehra. I stepped out at 7 am and didn’t see a single bomb decoration. No kids decked up and running around in temples? Not even a poster of Jamboo Savaari. Why is this city so boring?”

“South Indians don’t celebrate Holi!! Keep in Mind you're in Kannada land!! We don’t celebrate as much as you, especially Holi; we don’t consider it!! Nowadays, just for DJ, they play, that’s it!! Don’t expect these things when you're in Kannada land !! Like we don’t expect Civic sense from you like that!!!” came from one user.

Another user posted, “We don't celebrate Holi here. Do you celebrate Ugadi, Sankranthi in North India? I got to know that today is Holi after seeing your post.”

“This is called being culturally unaware. People from the north think that what they celebrate should be celebrated by everyone. Every region has its own festivals. Holi, not for the folks from here,” came from another.

One user wrote in dry humour, “Time to leave this city, yaar?! But roti nahi milegi bahar (You don’t get employment outside).”

“Bangalore is like an IT Refugee camp, set up that way that people fly to their hometowns in festivals, the least culturally diverse metro in India,” another user posted.

