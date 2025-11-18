Why is Elon Musk calling Jeff Bezos a copycat? Tesla founder reacts to Bezos backing $6.2 billion AI startup

Tesla founder and tech billionaire Elon Musk has called out Jeff Bezos for copying his moves after the Amazon founder backed a $6.2 billion artificial intelligence (AI) startup called Project Prometheus, according to a social media post on the platform X.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is set to take a hands-on leadership role as co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the AI startup Project Prometheus. This move is set to mark the first time for Bezos to take an operational role after stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021, reported the news portal The New York Times, citing people aware of the development.

Why is Musk calling Bezos a copycat? This is not the first time Elon Musk has called out Jeff Bezos for allegedly copying his moves. According to media reports, Musk had made a similar remark earlier when Amazon's Jeff Bezos revealed his plans of launching internet-beaming satellites, which would come in competition with SpaceX's Starlink.

Musk's move also comes after Amazon acquired a self-driving startup named ‘Zoox’, which indicates a step towards taking on the electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla, which is one of the world's leaders in autonomous driving vehicles.

These instances highlight how Musk, over the years, has called out Jeff Bezos for his or his firm's business decisions to contest against his own ventures, which is also a potential reason behind his recent comments on Bezos' investment in the AI startup.

Elon Musk reacts to Bezos' move In a social media post on 18 November 2025, Elon Musk seemed to be amused and called out Jeff Bezos as a copycat for backing the $6.2 billion AI startup Project Prometheus.

“Haha no way,” said Musk in his post, while also adding the word “copy” followed by an emoji of a cat, highlighting his take on Bezos' move.

What is Project Prometheus? Jeff Bezos, along with former GoogleX director Vik Bajaj, plans to focus on AI developments which support engineering and manufacturing in fields such as computers, aerospace, and automobiles, reported the news portal Forbes on Tuesday.

According to the agency report, the Project Prometheus is in a stealth mode. However, the focus of the startup is towards the practical application of AI to manufacturing and engineering across computing, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

Jeff Bezos' recent take on artificial intelligence indicates that he is not concerned about a potential AI bubble emerging in the world and still sees significant room for technological developments to reshape everyday life.

As per the news portal's report, the Project Prometheus startup has acquired a $6.2 billion funding including some from Jeff Bezos himself for the future developments in the global AI race.