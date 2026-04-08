‘Why is everyone scared of you?’ Pakistani entrepreneur recalls his first meeting with Sam Altman amid ‘sociopath’ row

A Pakistani-origin entrepreneur has stepped forward to defend Sam Altman after an explosive report described the OpenAI chief as a “relentless liar” and even a “sociopath”.

Waqas Ali, co-founder of Brooklyn-based footwear startup Atoms, shared his personal experience with Altman, offering a sharply contrasting account to the claims made in a report by The New Yorker.

A Starkly Different Account

Ali recalled his early days in the United States in 2015, when he had just moved from a small village in Pakistan to join startup accelerator Y Combinator, then led by Altman.

At the time, he said, many founders in the programme were intimidated by Altman’s reputation. But his own interaction told a different story.

According to Ali, Altman invited him to his San Francisco apartment for tea, showed him his sneaker collection, and spent time helping refine his pitch deck. He also facilitated an introduction to investor Alfred Lin.

Ali described the interaction as warm and supportive — a far cry from the portrayal in the report.

Years later, when Ali sought guidance again while launching a new venture, Altman declined to invest but remained encouraging, he added.

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The Allegations Against Altman

The defence follows a report by The New Yorker, which cited multiple current and former insiders who painted a troubling picture of Altman’s leadership style.

Several sources alleged that the tech executive is “unconstrained by truth” and manipulates people to achieve his objectives. One former board member reportedly described him as having a “sociopathic lack of concern” about the consequences of misleading others.

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The report, based on extensive interviews, claimed Altman balances two seemingly contradictory traits — a strong desire to be liked and an alleged willingness to deceive.

Some insiders also accused him of using concerns around artificial intelligence safety as a strategic tool to win support from engineers, while privately working around those very safeguards.

A Divided Perception in Silicon Valley Ali’s account highlights a broader divide in how Altman is perceived within the tech ecosystem. While critics question his methods and integrity, supporters point to his mentorship and willingness to back early-stage founders.

Such sharply differing narratives are not uncommon for high-profile leaders in Silicon Valley, where ambition, rapid growth, and high stakes often blur the line between strategic decision-making and ethical concerns.

Altman, who has been at the forefront of the global AI boom, remains one of the most influential — and polarising — figures in the industry.