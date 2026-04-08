‘Why is everyone scared of you?’ Pakistani entrepreneur recalls his first meeting with Sam Altman amid ‘sociopath’ row

A Pakistani-origin entrepreneur has stepped forward to defend Sam Altman after an explosive report described the OpenAI chief as a “relentless liar” and even a “sociopath”.

Waqas Ali, co-founder of Brooklyn-based footwear startup Atoms, shared his personal experience with Altman, offering a sharply contrasting account to the claims made in a report by The New Yorker.

A Starkly Different Account

Ali recalled his early days in the United States in 2015, when he had just moved from a small village in Pakistan to join startup accelerator Y Combinator, then led by Altman.

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At the time, he said, many founders in the programme were intimidated by Altman’s reputation. But his own interaction told a different story.

According to Ali, Altman invited him to his San Francisco apartment for tea, showed him his sneaker collection, and spent time helping refine his pitch deck. He also facilitated an introduction to investor Alfred Lin.

Ali described the interaction as warm and supportive — a far cry from the portrayal in the report.

Years later, when Ali sought guidance again while launching a new venture, Altman declined to invest but remained encouraging, he added.

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The Allegations Against Altman

The defence follows a report by The New Yorker, which cited multiple current and former insiders who painted a troubling picture of Altman’s leadership style.

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Several sources alleged that the tech executive is “unconstrained by truth” and manipulates people to achieve his objectives. One former board member reportedly described him as having a “sociopathic lack of concern” about the consequences of misleading others.

Also Read | Why was Sam Altman fired by OpenAI in 2023? New report reveals shocking details

The report, based on extensive interviews, claimed Altman balances two seemingly contradictory traits — a strong desire to be liked and an alleged willingness to deceive.

Some insiders also accused him of using concerns around artificial intelligence safety as a strategic tool to win support from engineers, while privately working around those very safeguards.

A Divided Perception in Silicon Valley Ali’s account highlights a broader divide in how Altman is perceived within the tech ecosystem. While critics question his methods and integrity, supporters point to his mentorship and willingness to back early-stage founders.

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Such sharply differing narratives are not uncommon for high-profile leaders in Silicon Valley, where ambition, rapid growth, and high stakes often blur the line between strategic decision-making and ethical concerns.

Altman, who has been at the forefront of the global AI boom, remains one of the most influential — and polarising — figures in the industry.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.