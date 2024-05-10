As Mother's Day is just a few days away, it's time to celebrate the day with fun and gratitude. Mother's Day is an opportunity to express appreciation for the incredible women who have shaped our lives. Be it own mother, grandmother, aunts, or any other maternal figures, it is a day to honour their love, sacrifices, and unwavering support.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May and this year, it will be celebrated on May 12. But do you know that Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates in some places in the world? On May 12, Mother's Day will be celebrated in the US, India, Canada, Australia and most of Europe. However, Mother's Day was celebrated in the UK on 10 March this year. In the UK, the day is also known as Mothering Day. The day is celebrated three weeks before Easter Sunday and falls during the time of Lent. Since the dates of Lent change each year, the date of Mothering Sunday also varies.

Mothering Day which is celebrated in the United Kingdom, is a day dedicated to honoring mothers and mother figures. Mothering Day has centuries-old religious and historical roots, unlike Mother's Day in other parts areas of the world. According to a report by the BBC, during the Middle Ages, on the fourth Sunday of Lent, a tradition was established where people who had moved away from their hometowns were allowed to return and visit their homes, 'mother' churches, mother. Back then, it was common for children as young as 10 years old to leave home for work. The report added that this day in all became an opportunity for families to reunite. Though the day is called Mother's Day nowadays, it has no connection with American Mother's Day, a report by BBC has stated.

What does history of Mother's Day in the US?

The origins of Mother's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when Anna Jarvis, an American social activist, advocated for a day to honour mothers and their contributions to society. Anna Jarvis's campaign gained traction and in 1914, Mother's Day was officially recognised as a national holiday in the United States by President Woodrow Wilson.

Notably, Mother's Day was also celebrated in some countries on 21 March including Libya, Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iraq.

