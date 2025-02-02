Flight ticket prices in India often jump randomly without any intimation, and this creates a lot of hurdles for the passengers. In a recent, a frequent flier who moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022 raised a complaint about the sudden price surge in airfare between Delhi and Bengaluru.

Taking to X, she complained that her flight ticket used to cost her ₹3,500 earlier. But now she has to pay around ₹8,500 for the same flight ticket, even after booking the tickets two weeks in advance.

Khusboo Verma, a platform engineer at Appwrite, even questioned the inflation and people's silence about it.

She took to X and wrote, “When I moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022, my flight ticket costed around INR 3.5k. Today, the same one-way route is costing me INR 8.5K, even if I book 2 weeks in advance. What is this inflation? And why is no one doing anything about it? How are people affording it?”

Here's her tweet:

Following the tweet was posted on January 31, it received 525k views and several comments.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "This is not due to corporate greed. The real issue is oil prices. Specially after Russia vs Ukraine. Most airlines are actually in loss."

Another wrote, "It stems from monopoly of Indigo after all other low cost airlines are almost finished."

A third wrote, "It's a really horrible scenario. A family of 3 traveelling during festivals will have to easily spend 50k on travel."

"At least you are going from Delhi, just search from Jabalpur, it's already 10k+ for the next 2 weeks," commented the fourth.

A fifth user said, "If you book for this month it's 6.1/6.7k while if you book for march rn it's only 4.4/4.9k."

"Probably many working on this, but the industry is overloaded with regulations. Makes it difficult for competition to survive, hence duopoly is enjoying the current high demand from domestic market without anyone to challenge them with lower prices," a sixth commented.

"It's wild, right Inflation rates can really hike travel costs. Many folks are opting for road trips or trains to save money these days," the seventh said.