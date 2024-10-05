Why is Prince Harry going on solo trips, leaving wife Meghan Markle behind? Sources reveal THIS

Prince Harry has been actively participating in public events over the past two weeks, promoting various causes. Despite his efforts, he appears nervous and distant from family, with strained relationships and staff departures affecting his public image.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Oct 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Why is Prince Harry going on solo trips, leaving wife Meghan Markle behind? Sources reveal THIS (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Why is Prince Harry going on solo trips, leaving wife Meghan Markle behind? Sources reveal THIS (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Over the past two weeks, Prince Harry has been busy with various public events, from New York to London to Lesotho, raising awareness for causes and speaking at charity events. However, he has seemed nervous, as per the Daily Mail.

“You could see it in the way he nervously cracked his knuckles while waiting to address an audience in New York, and in the way he wrung his hands and licked his lips on stage a few days later at the WellChild Awards in London,” journalist Alison Boshoff wrote.

“And who could blame him for feeling apprehensive? Because the past fortnight has seen Prince Harry essay a full relaunch on the philanthropic scene, after the score-settling pinnacle – or should that be nadir? – which was his book, Spare,” she added.

Harry is distant from his family. He did not see his brother, Prince William, or his father, King Charles, during his visit to London. Reports suggest his relationships with them are strained, with no efforts made to reconnect. Even his close cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were absent during his trip.

Harry has been losing friends, according to Boshoff. “Some friendships naturally fade over time but other, newer, friendships also seem to have cooled,” she wrote.

Harry's head of press, Ashley Hansen, recently resigned to start her own agency, adding to the growing number of staff leaving his and Meghan Markle's employment. Hansen is the 19th employee to leave Meghan.

This comes after negative reports about Meghan’s management style, including claims of her being difficult to work for, leading to more damage to their public image.

Meanwhile, Meghan did not accompany Harry on his trip, sparking speculation that they were focusing on separate ventures. Meghan is reportedly planning to launch her own lifestyle brand while Harry aims to build his presence as a global philanthropist.

Why solo trips for Harry?

Many are curious why Meghan did not accompany Harry on his recent travels, especially since she joined him on previous trips to Nigeria and Colombia. Sources in California suggest it was Harry's decision, seeking personal space.

A London source believes Harry is trying to establish himself as a serious figure on the global stage, as per Boshoff. It surprised some that Meghan did not join him in Lesotho, a place Harry considers like a second home.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Why is Prince Harry going on solo trips, leaving wife Meghan Markle behind? Sources reveal THIS

