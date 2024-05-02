Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala , is once again making headlines, following some media reports of his death in a fatal shooting incident in the United States on April 30.

This news has fuelled a wide range of speculations about the gangster, who had also issued death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Also Read: Gangster Goldy Brar, linked to singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, declared terrorist under UAPA

Who is Goldy Brar?

Brar is a prime suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Despite coming from a family with a police background, Brar chose to become an underworld gangster. He was born in 1994 in Punjab and completed his graduation from the state. According to reports, he operates from Canada.

Gangster Goldy Brar's death news

According to several media reports, Goldy Brar was fatally shot in the US after he was attacked on April 30 in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in California's Fresno.

Truth behind Goldy Brar's death claim

Amid speculations about Brar's death, the US Police have rejected the reports claiming his death in a shooting incident in California. Dismissing several media reports, the Fresno police department said that the incident was not connected to the case involving a gang killing in India, identifying the victim as 37-year-old Xavier Gladney, reported ANI referring to a local community paper, Fresno Bee.

Also Read: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, 13 bullets from Tapi River

Salman Khan and Goldy Brar's connection

In 2023, Goldy Brar called Salman Khan his next target after he took responsibility for the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. In his death threat, Brar said that his next target is Salman Khan. He also said that he would keep trying to kill his enemies until he succeeded.

Social media reaction to Goldy Brar's ‘fake’ death news

As several media channels reported Goldy Brar's death on Wednesday, the fake news immediately fuelled several social media reactions eulogising Salman Khan.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!