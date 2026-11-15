Why is this Nvidia employee praising Jensen Huang amid affair, resignation as CEO

Jensen Huang, former Nvidia chief executive officer (CEO), who is at the centre of an extramarital affairs scandal that led to his resignation from the AI giant, has earned applause from some employees following his exit.

Huang resigned on Thursday as Nvidia CEO after he was accused of having three extramarital affairs, including one with businesswoman Alice Huang, who was alleged to be spying for China. He apologised in a statement for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company.

Amid mounting criticism, Vartika Singh, who has worked with the AI chip giant for almost eight years, rallied behind Huang, calling him exceptionally humane. "I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will," she expressed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Nvidia employee Vartika Singh praise Jensen Huang after his resignation? ⌵ Singh said Huang supported her family emotionally and financially while her sister was battling brain cancer, and took time to meet her sister. She also praised his leadership, vision and personal commitment. 2 How did Jensen Huang help Vartika Singh’s family during her sister’s illness? ⌵ Singh said he helped her family through difficult medical decisions and overwhelming hospital expenses, and met her sister during her visit to California. She said she would treasure the photograph from that meeting. 3 Why did Nvidia researcher Gavan Woolery defend Jensen Huang? ⌵ Woolery said Huang personally approved his hiring during a company hiring freeze in the Covid-19 pandemic. He credited the job with helping him avoid a life in debt and called Huang an exceptional leader. 4 Did Nvidia employees have different views of Jensen Huang’s leadership? ⌵ Yes. Singh and Woolery publicly praised Huang’s humanity and leadership, while a separate report cited employees who described harsh verbal criticism and outbursts inside the company. 5 Why did investors ask Nvidia’s board to consider Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker called for a slow, deliberate process on Nvidia’s future leadership, saying Huang’s record and uncertainty around his departure warranted considering all options, including his return.

Recalling an emotional encounter, Singh shared how Huang helped her family through a difficult phase, both financially and emotionally, when her sister was battling cancer.

"My sister has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home.

Also Read | Jensen Huang controversy spurs US push to block AI chip exports to China— Report

Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister.

The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life," Singh wrote on X.

‘I am proud of you’ Recalling what Huang told her, she wrote: “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together.”

Singh also looked back on her almost eight years at NVIDIA, highlighting Huang's leadership, forward-looking vision and commitment to helping individuals and businesses succeed.

"What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him," she added.

“Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity,” she added.

Separately, Gavan Woolery, a senior research scientist who has been working at Nvidia for nearly seven years, also spoke about the impact Huang's leadership had on his career.

‘Jensen Huang rescued me from living in debt’ Woolery revealed that he was told he was among only three employees whose hiring had been personally approved by Huang during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the company had imposed a hiring freeze.

“Jensen Huang rescued me from probably living in debt the rest of my life,” Woolery wrote in a post on X.

He said he had never personally spoken to Huang and had only crossed paths with him once at Nvidia's headquarters. Despite this, Woolery said he considered Huang an exceptional leader. “His personal life is frankly none of my business. But as a leader, I have yet to meet a better one,” he wrote.