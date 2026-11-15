Why is this Nvidia employee praising Jensen Huang amid affair, resignation as CEO

Jensen Huang, former Nvidia chief executive officer (CEO), who is at the centre of an extramarital affairs scandal that led to his resignation from the AI giant, has earned applause from some employees following his exit.

Huang resigned on Thursday as Nvidia CEO after he was accused of having three extramarital affairs, including one with businesswoman Alice Huang, who was alleged to be spying for China. He apologised in a statement for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company.

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Amid mounting criticism, Vartika Singh, who has worked with the AI chip giant for almost eight years, rallied behind Huang, calling him exceptionally humane. "I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will," she expressed.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Nvidia employee Vartika Singh praise Jensen Huang after his resignation? ⌵ Singh said Huang supported her family emotionally and financially while her sister was battling brain cancer, and took time to meet her sister. She also praised his leadership, vision and personal commitment. 2 How did Jensen Huang help Vartika Singh’s family during her sister’s illness? ⌵ Singh said he helped her family through difficult medical decisions and overwhelming hospital expenses, and met her sister during her visit to California. She said she would treasure the photograph from that meeting. 3 Why did Nvidia researcher Gavan Woolery defend Jensen Huang? ⌵ Woolery said Huang personally approved his hiring during a company hiring freeze in the Covid-19 pandemic. He credited the job with helping him avoid a life in debt and called Huang an exceptional leader. 4 Did Nvidia employees have different views of Jensen Huang’s leadership? ⌵ Yes. Singh and Woolery publicly praised Huang’s humanity and leadership, while a separate report cited employees who described harsh verbal criticism and outbursts inside the company. 5 Why did investors ask Nvidia’s board to consider Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker called for a slow, deliberate process on Nvidia’s future leadership, saying Huang’s record and uncertainty around his departure warranted considering all options, including his return.

Recalling an emotional encounter, Singh shared how Huang helped her family through a difficult phase, both financially and emotionally, when her sister was battling cancer.

"My sister has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home.

Also Read | Jensen Huang controversy spurs US push to block AI chip exports to China— Report

Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister.

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The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life," Singh wrote on X.

‘I am proud of you’ Recalling what Huang told her, she wrote: “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together.”

Singh also looked back on her almost eight years at NVIDIA, highlighting Huang's leadership, forward-looking vision and commitment to helping individuals and businesses succeed.

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"What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him," she added.

“Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity,” she added.

Separately, Gavan Woolery, a senior research scientist who has been working at Nvidia for nearly seven years, also spoke about the impact Huang's leadership had on his career.

‘Jensen Huang rescued me from living in debt’ Woolery revealed that he was told he was among only three employees whose hiring had been personally approved by Huang during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the company had imposed a hiring freeze.

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“Jensen Huang rescued me from probably living in debt the rest of my life,” Woolery wrote in a post on X.

He said he had never personally spoken to Huang and had only crossed paths with him once at Nvidia's headquarters. Despite this, Woolery said he considered Huang an exceptional leader. “His personal life is frankly none of my business. But as a leader, I have yet to meet a better one,” he wrote.

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Woolery also questioned the decision to remove Huang, arguing that his departure could significantly damage Nvidia's financial standing. “Ousting him is financial suicide, and I can only assume there is a hidden ulterior motive because I can’t fathom any other reason for destroying the company’s value,” he added.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.