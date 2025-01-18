Mahakumbh 2025: A young girl named Monalisa from Indore has gained fame at Mahakumbh 2025 for her unique appearance and speaking style. Despite her popularity leading to numerous photo requests, she expresses frustration as it interferes with her pearl neckpiece sales.

Mahakumbh 2025: One of the largest religious gatherings ongoing in Prayagraj has garnered internet's attention for many reasons, be it IITian Baba or Kaante Wale Baba. A garland seller from Indore, who attends every Kumbh Mela, has become an overnight sensation for her her looks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl from Madhya Pradesh, who introduced herself as Monalisa, in one of the viral videos, has taken the internet by storm. However, the limelight has proved to be a bane for her.

Viral Mahakumbh ki Monalisa wins internet's heart | Watch video Monalisa's videos from Mahakumbh 2025 have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of her videos, the girl can be seen interacting with a lady from Japan. The two can be seen introducing themselves to each other and sharing their experience of attending Mahakumbh 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, she can be seen selling pearl neckpieces at the ghat. The girl from Indore garnered significant attnetion for her unique way of speaking, and her amber eyes, dusky complexion and sharp facial features. Over the past few days, many people who visited Mahakumbh 2025, have tried to meet her and click photographs.

Mahakumbh: Why is garland seller from Indore fed up of the limelight? In another viral video, the young lady complained about people keep coming to meet her and click photographs throughout the day.

In one of the viral videos, a person asked her about how does she feel about her overnight famous on social media. In response, Monalisa can be seen expressing her frustation and complaining on how many people come to meet her and try to click photographs. It evens obstructs her from selling neckpieces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Saare din bhar photo hi photo kheechte rehte hain. Din bhar photo khichwate hain, maala bhi nahi bechne dete, (Every one keeps coming to click photographs, they don't even let me sell neckpieces)," Monalisa can be heard as saying in one of the videos.

Netizens reaction to internet sensation ‘Monalisa’ of ‘Mahakumbh’ In another video, she can be seen leaving the crowd immediately after a man hints that he has brought a marigold garland for her. Several social media users have reacted to the garland seller's viral videos.

“Praying for her safety and protection because all the people including camera man doesn't know the difference between harassment and appreciation [sic]," commented a user on her viral video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bhai it feels like you’re bothering her. This is Maha Kumbh, the most spiritual event in the last 144 years. Have you anyway awareness? you’re following her with a camera trying to persuade her into money and followers. Speak of holy things and respect her space [sic]," commented another user.

“She is beautiful indeed! But how shameful of people who are following her. More shameful for the @shivam_bikaneri_official reporter who instead of shaming people, he is mentioning it as an achievement for her social profiles [sic],"

“Stop harrassing her [sic]" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is not right shame on you making such kind of video in Mahakumbh Mela Lord Shiva Will Not Forgive you [sic]"