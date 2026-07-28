Why JK Rowling is being slammed online over her 'trans women aren't women' post

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has once again found herself at the centre of an online controversy after a post she shared on X, formerly Twitter, went viral. Her remarks, made in response to a user criticising her use of the phrase "trans women", have sparked fresh debate on gender identity, language and freedom of expression.

The post has drawn thousands of reactions, with social media users divided between supporting Rowling's position and criticising her comments.

What Triggered The Controversy? The exchange began when an X user with the handle @CharmerClass criticised Rowling's wording in a post directed at the author.

The user wrote: “Trans is an adjective, you donkey. Adjectives come before nouns. For example 'pathetic woman', 'soulless billionaire', or 'walking scrotum'. You would know that if you weren't a fucking terrible writer.”

Rather than replying directly, Rowling shared a screenshot of the post and responded by comparing the phrase "trans women" to several expressions that, in her view, describe something other than the noun they modify.

She wrote: "A pantomine horse isn't a horse. An open secret isn't a secret. A hot dog isn't a dog. A shrinking violet isn't a violet. Crow's feet aren't feet. Fair game's not a game. Trans women aren't women."

The post quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views and prompting widespread discussion on the platform.

How Social Media Reacted Rowling's remarks drew responses from users on both sides of the debate.

One user wrote: "Trans women are not men. We're seen as women, we suffer misogyny, we are not granted the privileges of men. Saying trans women aren't women is reducing womanhood to reproductive capacity. We have more things in common than you think. a transphobic woman is still a woman."

Rowling replied: "You don't suffer misogyny, because you aren't a woman. Women aren't 'reduced' by belonging to the sex class that produces large gametes, except in the eyes of misogynists. We have a lot in common as two human beings. What we don't have in common is being female."

Other users also weighed in with differing views.

One commented:"A fantasy writer isn't a writer, apparently."

Another wrote: "So should we consider them, man? I mean if not woman and if they do not want to be in the community of man as well?"

A fourth user posted: "Amazing that some ppl are still suffering the effects of mass psychosis."

Another reaction read: "Oh, magnificent. The billionaire novelist has entered the grammar dispute carrying idioms, metaphors and a compound noun in a carrier bag."

Not the first time, Rowling voiced her stance Rowling has been one of the most prominent public figures in the ongoing debate surrounding sex and gender identity. She has consistently maintained that biological sex is a material reality and should remain legally and socially distinct from gender identity, particularly in areas such as women-only spaces, sports, prisons and changing rooms.

The author has argued that the definition of a woman is based on biological sex rather than self-identification.

While Rowling has said she supports the rights of transgender people to live free from discrimination and violence, she has also maintained that recognising gender identity should not come at the expense of sex-based rights for women.