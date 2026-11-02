Why journalist Sandhya Ravishankar accused Netflix's ‘Reporting Live’ of stealing her sand mining exposé — What she said

Netflix's Reporting Live, featuring Parineeti Chopra, has come under fire after independent journalist Sandhya Ravishankar accused the streaming giant of using her original exposé on illegal sand mining without credit or permission.

Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, Reporting Live also stars Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman, among others.

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The film follows Parineeti as a reporter and Bhojani, as her cameraman, as they investigate a series of tragic incidents linked to illegal sand mining, which it describes as a highly profitable business.

As their investigation progresses, they find themselves up against powerful people determined to keep the truth hidden. What begins as a search for answers soon puts their lives at risk.

‘MY real life story’ In her public accusation, the independent journalist claimed that the movie was a pick-up from her real life and that she had pitched it twice to the streaming giant.

“Hello Netflix India, the next time you want to name a reporter character Sandhya, show her uncovering illegal sand mining, create a Tamil villain, and pick bits & pieces from MY real life story which was pitched to you TWICE in 2022 and 2023, AND not give me any credit at the least.... Think hard and well,” Ravishankar wrote.

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‘Supremely crappy movie’ Ravishankar also slammed Reporting Live and Parineeti Chopra's performances as “idiotic and amateurish”.

“Thankfully it was a supremely crappy movie with ham performances and Parineeti Chopra was nothing like me,” she wrote. “In fact she was nothing like any reporter & the newsroom portrayal was idiotic & amateurish.”

‘Clever escape’ from lawsuit Ravishankar said the filmmakers were “clever enough to try and escape a lawsuit by altering the story enough”.

“Shame on you all, especially the director-writer Dhruv Tripathi. Stealing other people's hard work and making money sneakily out of it,” she wrote, while demanding a public apology.

“You owe me a public apology at the very least, but I'm certain you have no moral fibre in you to do so,” she said.

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LiveMint could not independently verify Ravishankar's claim. There has been no public statement by Netflix on the claim yet.

‘Lived with this film for seven years’: Dhruv Tripathi Before the release of Reporting Live, director Tripathi said he had lived with the film for seven years and wanted to make a thriller which was “grounded and real”.

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“I've lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal,” he said in a statement.

“I've been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I'm really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix,” Tripathi added.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.