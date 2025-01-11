Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal are important festivals celebrated in different parts of India around the same time, usually in mid-January. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14 and Pongal will be celebrated rom January 14-17.

Why Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated at the same time in India? Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal are celebrated in different ways across states, but they all have the same significance as harvest festivals.

Lohri 2025 Lohri, which marks the harvest of the rabi crops and the end of winter days, is celebrated with huge fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. People pray for a good harvest season. The celebration involves praying to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and Fire god (agni dev) for agricultural prosperity and abundant harvesting of crops. In Punjab, the day before Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri (or Lohari).

Makar Sankranti 2025 Makar Sankranti marks the sun's transit to the Capricorn which is followed by warmer and longer days. This day marks an end to a bitter cold spell. Makar Sankranti celebrates the sun's transition into Capricorn, marking the start of its northward journey.

Makar Sankranti is a significant holiday for offerings to the Hindu sun God, Surya, and is observed by ritual bathing. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival for the harvest of various winter crops. Across India, Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated with rangolis, bathing in holy water, and eating sweets. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is jubilantly celebrated by flying kites.