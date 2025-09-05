Why Maharashtra shifted Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday to September 8 in Mumbai–Explained

The Maharashtra government announced that the public holiday on 5 September, observed for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, has been rescheduled. Originally declared for Friday, 5 September in Mumbai city and the suburban districts, the holiday will now be observed on Monday, 8 September.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.

Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday moved? The Maharashtra government shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September.

The change was made to “maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi,” which falls on 6 September and marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols are immersed in water following public processions.

Will stock market be closed? According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, 8 September is not a trading holiday. All trading activities on the stock exchanges will remain functional on that day.

The next stock market holiday will fall in October, aside from the usual weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays. The stock exchanges will witness a holiday on 2 October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, commemorating the birth of freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

However, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays, money market and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on 8 September.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion celebrated by Muslims across the world.