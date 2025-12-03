Why many Indians in the US are hesitant to move back home: Viral video sparks debate

A recent video by US-based Indian content creator Albeli Ritu has sparked discussion on social platforms after she asked non-resident Indians (NRIs) why they are reluctant to return to India. The responses point to several recurring themes — from work culture and urban infrastructure to personal safety.

Many interviewees in the video said they were drawn to the greater personal privacy and non-judgmental social environment in the US. One respondent noted that people can dress and live freely without unsolicited scrutiny — something they feel is harder to escape in India.

Several highlighted the work-life balance abroad, contrasting it with long working hours and high job stress back home. Some participants also pointed to women’s safety as a decisive factor, saying they feel more secure in US cities.

Watch the viral video here:

Others cited consumer convenience and financial independence. A woman in the video said that even on a modest income, owning a car and accessing lifestyle amenities is easier in the US due to its capitalist market structure.

The video’s comment section reflects a divided sentiment. While many echoed the concerns raised by NRIs in the clip, others argued that India offers irreplaceable community ties, cultural belonging and family support — elements that material comforts cannot compensate for.

A user wrote, “Yes, that’s true. You don’t get judged by Indians over there because we all stand in the same line but white people judge you every day. Trust me. I have been there for couple of months. I don’t know how these people deal with a loneliness over there. I love my India, but yes, we do need to change a lot of things in India.”

Another user wrote, “I missed my culture the most in the U.S. I love my India. Cannot lead a very superficial materialistic life in a dull manner. I love my India ,it's traditiona and freedom to live the way I want to.”

“Safety for women and air quality that’s it. You can earn enough money anywhere if you have skills,” the third user wrote.

“It’s good to study and gain experience abroad, but settling there permanently means avoiding the responsibility of contributing to India’s growth. Choosing only developed environments without working to develop your own country just makes us secondary citizens in someone else’s home,” the fourth user wrote.