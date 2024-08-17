Why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s costly gift to wife Priscilla Chan might be a ‘red flag’—Expert explains

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently gifted his wife, Priscilla Chan, a grand statue of herself. The gesture has been hugely applauded by netizens but few experts see it as a ‘red flag’

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan.
Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves on the internet after he gifted his wife, Priscilla Chan, a seven-foot sculpture of herself. The super-expensive gift garnered several reactions on social media, with many netizens applauding the Facebook co-founder.

Also Read | Why is Mark Zuckerberg giving away Meta’s crown jewels?

Mark Zuckerberg shared the image of her wife standing next to the grand statue and a video of the gift on Instagram. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” read the caption of Zuckerberg's Instagram post.

Why is Mark Zuckerberg's lavish gift for their wife, Priscilla Chana, a red flag?

According to Isabelle Morley, an American couples therapy expert, the seven-foot-tall turquoise-and-silver statue Mark Zuckerberg gifted to his wife, receiving numerous positive responses online, would be the “biggest red flag” of the Meta CEO.

In a conversation with Business Insider, clinical psychologist Morley said that Zuckerberg's purchase of a super-expensive gift for his wife without any specific reason would raise a red flag if “he commissioned this and spent God knows how much money and expected a certain reaction or response.”

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg’s new image: Gold chains and Gen-Z curls

Some people love to post updates about their partner and relationships on social media and praise their spouses online, believes Morley. However, things are different for Zuckerberg, who has around 14.5 million followers.

Sharing a gift with such a large audience could either mean that he “wanted to show his deep love and gratitude for his wife”, or maybe it can be to “make him look good to other people and to get a certain affectionate response from her,” Morley told Business Insider.

Also Read | Bill Gates to Elon Musk — A look at the hobbies of tech billionaires

However, Morley also told BI that it must be left to Zuckerberg's wife, Chan, to decide whether the “gift is sweet or cringey”. Chan expressed her happiness for the gift by commenting on Zuckerberg's post, “The more of me the better?”

Social media reaction to Zuckerberg's super lavish gift

Several social media users applauded Zuckerberg's gift to Chan. “Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you,” read a comment on the post.

“The right woman turns a boy into a real man!,” read another comment by Alexandre Pantoja.

“Wow! .. is there a back story here or just Tuesday nite at your house ?? Ps do you have an older brother who is black I could meet.. asking for a friend,” wrote Gayle King.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST
