Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Why no video, Dhruv Rathee? YouTuber issues statement on Kolkata doctor murder: ‘Over 30,000 rape cases every year’

Why no video, Dhruv Rathee? YouTuber issues statement on Kolkata doctor murder: ‘Over 30,000 rape cases every year’

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Facing backlash for his comments and revealing the victim's name, Dhruv Rathee apologized, expressing sympathy for over 30,000 annual rape cases in India. The rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in Kolkata led to protests and a CBI probe.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. (File)

As thousands protest the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor across India, YouTuber and Influencer Dhruv Rathee on Sunday issued a statement saying there are 30,000+ rape case in India every year, and his sympathy is for each one of them.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

Rathee's statement on the incident came after netizens have questioned the YouTuber why he hasn't released any video about it.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rathee said, “30,000+ rape case-every year in India. My sympathy is for each one of them."

Referring to this now deleted X posts, and a short Instagram reel, Rathee said, “Posted my ‘reaction’, my ‘outrage’ on Kolkata case on twitter and insta reels."

But, he added, his intention is not just to create chaos. “I want this situation to change."

The YouTuber added that to change the situation, a deep study of the causes is required. And therefore, a “long video will take 8-9 days," as he urged his followers to not lose their "interest" by then.

“We have to stop every rape in the country."

Check out Dhruv Rathee's short reel on the Kolkata rape-murder case:

Dhruv Rathee had recently faced heat for disclosing the name of the victim and comparing the incident to the 2012 Nirbhaya case and tagging it as Nirbhaya 2.

Rathee had said: "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" on X. He later deleted it, prompting criticism on social media where several alleged that he might be afraid of the West Bengal government.

However, in another tweet, he cleared his stance, and later ended up revealing the name of the victim in a hashtag.

