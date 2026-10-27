'Why not use our very own Indian app?': Anand Mahindra reveals why he switched to BHIM UPI after meeting NPCI chief

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has revealed why he switched to BHIM, the digital payments app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), following a conversation with its Managing Director and CEO, Dilip Asbe.

In a post on Monday, Mahindra recalled being asked which digital payments app he used. When he named his preferred platform, his friend asked, "Why not use BHIM, our very own Indian app?" Mahindra acknowledged that he knew little about the application, following which his friend introduced him to Asbe.

BHIM, or Bharat Interface for Money, was launched in December 2016. Developed by NPCI, the application enables users to send and receive money directly through bank accounts using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Unlike consumer-facing platforms such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm, BHIM is NPCI's own UPI application.

Anand Mahindra explains the role of NPCI in India's UPI ecosystem Mahindra said his conversation with Asbe helped him understand the distinction between the payment applications consumers use and the underlying infrastructure that enables these transactions.

"We all know the payment apps we use every day. PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM… But think of them as trains running on a railway network. NPCI provides the tracks. And what an extraordinary railway India has built!" he said.

To underline the scale of India's digital payments infrastructure, Mahindra cited more than 2,400 crore UPI transactions processed in September, averaging over 80 crore transactions a day.

The figures, he suggested, highlighted the reach of a payment system that has become an integral part of everyday financial transactions in India.

"India is now the world's largest real-time payments market. A true global force multiplier," he said, describing Asbe as one of the key individuals behind this achievement.

NPCI's plans to expand India's digital payments infrastructure The conversation also covered NPCI's plans to develop additional infrastructure to support digital financial services.

According to Mahindra, Asbe was considering ways to build on the approach behind UPI's adoption by developing systems that could enable new applications across other areas of finance.

"His mind is buzzing with plans to build more 'railroads' that will enable new apps in wider financial spheres," Mahindra stated.

Anand Mahindra praises Dilip Asbe's humility Mahindra said what stood out to him about Asbe was not simply his technological expertise or the scale of his contribution to India's financial technology ecosystem, but his humility.

"But here's what struck me most about him. Not the scale of his achievement. Not his knowledge of the technology. His humility."

The industrialist described Asbe as a leader who appeared more focused on his organisation's work than on seeking personal recognition.

"Dilip is well known in financial & technology circles. But I met a man with no airs, no sense of self-importance & seemingly little interest in the spotlight. Just immense pride in what his team has accomplished & a genuine sense of privilege at being able to serve his country," he wrote.

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Mahindra also recalled learning that Asbe's mother was a teacher and wondered whether her influence had contributed to his grounded personality.

"People like him derive their satisfaction not from being seen, but from seeing their work make a difference," Mahindra observed.

Concluding his account, Mahindra thanked Asbe for demonstrating how ambition and humility could coexist. He also revealed that the conversation had prompted a change in his own digital payment habits.