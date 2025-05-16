Why is Pakistani Air Marshal Aurangzeb going viral on internet?

A particular exchange from Pakistan Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed’s May 9 press conference - held in the wake of Operation Sindoor - has become a goldmine for meme-makers online. The viral clip features a pointed question from a female journalist that seemingly threw the senior official off his game, much to the amusement of netizens.

The journalist asked, “If you could tell me in very non-technical terms about the air defense system, what capabilities does Pakistan have when it comes to neutralising surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile systems?”

What followed was an awkward pause, with Ahmed visibly unsure of how to proceed. His hesitant and somewhat muddled attempt at a response gave social media users all the fodder they needed to launch a meme storm. Many likened his flustered demeanor to the feeling of getting hit with “an out-of-syllabus question.”

Trying to salvage the moment, the Air Vice Marshal said, “Air-to-surface, okay, this means academic discourse—a pretty intense kind—when you are asking such technical details, and we bore the rest of the people with them. But I must say, as a broad guideline, the Pakistan Air Force air defense system is pretty capable of handling high-speed, long-range vectors, even hypersonic weapons. So this should be pretty comforting to everybody inside Pakistan.”

Despite the effort, the clip - especially the initial exchange- took on a life of its own. A user going by the handle Crystal Clear posted the video on X, commenting, “How did I miss this epic portion? The 2nd part went viral, but this 1st part is awesome. This guy is the greatest bluff.”