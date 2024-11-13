Why Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media account?

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has met a similar fate to that of social media influencer Minahil Malik. The Instagrammer is facing intense trolling after her explicit videos went viral on social media. Reacting to the controversy, Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media account.

The young TikToker has become the new victim of privacy breach after her explicit videos have gone viral on social media and have been shared widely on WhatsApp. After the controversy, she has become a scapegoat for social media trolling and hate messages.

After facing immense trolling, the social media influencer deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts, reported Economic Times. Imsha Rehman has fallen prey to privacy breaches, and there is no information on whether she has taken any legal action in the matter. The incident raises serious questions about the privacy of social media influencers, as a few days ago, Pakistani TikTok Minahil Malik received immense hate on social media after her explicit videos went viral online.

Minahil Malik social media controversy Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik was the victim of privacy breach after videos of her intimate moments with her partner went viral on social media. The influencer has claimed that the viral video is “fake” and has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Despite an official statement by Manahil Malik, she became a victim of intense trolling, where netizens called the leak video just a publicity stunt. Matter became worse when Malik faced criticism not just from netizens but also from senior professionals from the industry.