Why Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media account?

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman faces severe trolling after explicit videos went viral due to a data breach. In response, she has deactivated her social media account, becoming another victim of online harassment and privacy invasion.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has deactivated her account after her videos went viral on social media.
Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has deactivated her account after her videos went viral on social media.

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has met a similar fate to that of social media influencer Minahil Malik. The Instagrammer is facing intense trolling after her explicit videos went viral on social media. Reacting to the controversy, Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media account.

Also Read | Manahil Malik leaked her own ’explicit’ video, alleges Pakistani actress

The young TikToker has become the new victim of privacy breach after her explicit videos have gone viral on social media and have been shared widely on WhatsApp. After the controversy, she has become a scapegoat for social media trolling and hate messages.

After facing immense trolling, the social media influencer deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts, reported Economic Times. Imsha Rehman has fallen prey to privacy breaches, and there is no information on whether she has taken any legal action in the matter. The incident raises serious questions about the privacy of social media influencers, as a few days ago, Pakistani TikTok Minahil Malik received immense hate on social media after her explicit videos went viral online.

Also Read | Snake appears during Chhath puja, video of fearless woman goes viral

Minahil Malik social media controversy

Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik was the victim of privacy breach after videos of her intimate moments with her partner went viral on social media. The influencer has claimed that the viral video is “fake” and has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Despite an official statement by Manahil Malik, she became a victim of intense trolling, where netizens called the leak video just a publicity stunt. Matter became worse when Malik faced criticism not just from netizens but also from senior professionals from the industry.

A few Pakistani actresses came forward and blamed Manahil Malik for the video, claiming that she made her video go viral on social media for fame. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan released a video in which she criticised TikToker Malik for “stooping to the lowest level” for fame. However, Khan didn't mention Manahil Malik directly in the video, but the references she made were directed towards the TikToker.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST
