‘Why poke it?’: Netizens react to tiger attack on Indian man in Thailand | Video

A horrifying incident reportedly captured at an animal park in Thailand has reignited debate over the ethics and safety of wildlife tourism. A video circulating on social media shows the terrifying moment a chained tiger suddenly attacked a tourist during what appeared to be a photo interaction.

The footage, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), begins with three figures walking side by side — a tourist said to be from India, a chained tiger, and a man with a stick believed to be the animal’s trainer. As the tourist kneels to pat the tiger, likely for a photo opportunity, the atmosphere appears calm. However, within seconds, the tiger lunges without warning, triggering panic as the camera shakes and the scene descends into chaos. The visuals turn blurry, but screams can be heard in the background as bystanders react in shock.

The post accompanying the footage read, “Apparently an Indian man attacked by a tiger in Thailand. This is one of those places where they keep tigers like pets and people can take selfies, feed them etc etc.?”

While the man’s condition remains unconfirmed, the video has prompted serious concerns over facilities that promote close encounters with wild animals for tourist entertainment.

Comments on the video suggest the location is Tiger Kingdom in Phuket — a popular tourist destination in Thailand where visitors can engage in hands-on interactions with tigers, including feeding, walking, and taking photographs.



Video | Cows scare away tiger in dramatic encounter at Bhopal's Kerwa

Social media users voiced alarm in the aftermath of the attack.

One commenter observed, “Cats generally do not like being petted on the lower (back) body especially near butts. This man was petting the tiger continuously near above mentioned body area which must have frustrated the tiger. Final straw was when the man cupped it for a photo.”



Another asked: “Why did he poke the tiger with a stick?”



Read | Ranthambore's ‘Notorious Queen’ Tigress Riddhi leaps, floats in lake with her cubs: Viral Video captures rare sight