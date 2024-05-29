After King Charles and Kate Middleton 's cancer news came out, rumours were circulating about the Royal Family reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to support each other during this challenging period. However, recent reports doesn't seem to reflect so. The Royal Family recently deleted Prince Harry 's statement slamming the British media back in 2016 on the "racial undertones of comment pieces and outright sexism and racism" about Meghan Markle, a report by Newsweek revealed.

The report states that the statement, which was issued by former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf under Prince Harry's instructions, had become unavailable between December 3 and December 10, 2023.

Prince Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare which was released on 10 January 2023 also revealed that King Charles and his brother Prince William were furious with him when the statement was out. In his book, he wrote, “In fact, my statement generated a whole new onslaught—from my family. Pa and Willy were furious. They gave me an earful. My statement made them look bad, they both said. 'Why in hell?' Because they'd never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives when they were being harassed."

Coming back to the statement removal from the Royal Family website, Newsweek is of the opinion it could have occurred as part of a broader effort to consolidate content related to Harry and Meghan. Newsweek also added that this year, their bios were also reduced. Previously, Prince Harry's profile was 2,700 words long, while that of the duchess's was 1,300 words, but now they have a joint biography of just under 600 words. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties.

What was the statement issued in November 2016?

The statement read, “His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

“Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life," it continued.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her"

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his," the statement concluded.

