Why did Royal Family delete Prince Harry's 2016 statement on media treatment of Meghan Markle? Report says THIS
Reports stated that the Royal Family recenlty removed Prince Harry's statement on media treatment of Meghan Markle from their website. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working members of the royal family.
After King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer news came out, rumours were circulating about the Royal Family reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to support each other during this challenging period. However, recent reports doesn't seem to reflect so. The Royal Family recently deleted Prince Harry's statement slamming the British media back in 2016 on the "racial undertones of comment pieces and outright sexism and racism" about Meghan Markle, a report by Newsweek revealed.