‘Why Russia? Try Bengaluru’: Entrepreneur's joke on Bangalore traffic goes viral; Mumbai, Delhi users join in

Abhimanyu Saxena, the co-founder of Scaler Academy, has taken a hilarious dig at Bangalore traffic. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s post on Twitter (now X) has gone viral, with nearly 6.5 lakh views.

Saxena shared a trivia post by “non aesthetic things”. The popular account, which has 5 million followers on Twitter, often shares unusual things from around the world.

In one of its posts on October 29, the user tried to explain Russia’s land size. The largest country in the world has a total area of 17,098,242 Square km. The popular Twitter account shared a Google Maps photo and wrote, “You can drive for 149 hours across Russia and still be in Russia.”

Abhimanyu shared the post and wrote, “Attaboi, I can do that in Bangalore!”

“Huh. You can do this in just Koramangala. Amateurs,” quipped one user in reply.

“He is saying DRIVING, in Bangalore you will be STANDING for 149 hrs at Marthalli junction…” came another hilarious reply.

“Bangalore!! the only place where walking is faster than driving,” one user posted.

Another user posted, “Make sure it is not Diwali week. You may fall in the ocean.”

People from other cities also shared similar experiences.

“lol I can do that in Chandni Chowk,” posted a user from Delhi.

“Oh you happy to do it once, when it rains in Gurgaon, we do many times every year. It's too simple…” posted another user.

“That is the exact drive between Noida and Gurgaon during peak hours,” came another comment.

“I can yet do that in Saki Naka, Mumbai,” another user remarked.

One user commented, “U can explore the Black Hole faster than traffic in any Indian metro... except Mumbai.”

Some users took offence Not everyone found humour in the remark. Some of them were offended and thought it was an insult to Bengaluru.

“Stop shaming the very city you live in…..If you don’t like the city then move to some place you like,” posted a user.

“Easy to say that this happens in Bangalore. Where are you originally from? Why did you come to Bangalore? There are lakhs of people who have moved to Blore, which is the reason for this,” came another serious reply.

“Shame that you are demeaning our own country. That is not good,” posted another.