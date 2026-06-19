Why Saurabh Mukherjea advises to stop studying after class 12: 'Construction worker will earn twice...’

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers, has scathingly attacked India's education system, calling it "ratta maaro and regurgitate in the exam". In a podcast, Mukherjea asserted that, in a rapidly evolving economy, the highest earners may not be university graduates but students who enter the workforce immediately after completing high school.

Mukherjea contended that learning in India continues to revolve around memorisation rather than critical thinking. Describing the prevailing approach, he said the system is built around "rote learning", or as he put it, "ratta maaro and regurgitate in the exam".

According to him, such methods leave students poorly prepared for industries being transformed by artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, biotechnology, clean technology and other advanced fields.

He further stated that India is failing to provide students with the skills required for today's rapidly evolving economy.

'Forget AI, we can see in the data itself' Pointing to employment data, Mukherjea argued that the challenges facing graduates are already visible in the labour market.

"Forget AI, we can see in the data itself," Mukherjea said.

He claimed that graduate employment outcomes remain weak, adding: “Out of every 100 graduates coming out of college, only three are getting a job in the year of their graduation.”

He further stated that unemployment among graduates is significantly higher than among those with little or no formal education. "You are better off in India not going to university," Mukherjea said, describing higher education as a process of "rattafication" rather than meaningful skill development.

Does the problem start before university? The investment manager argued that the shortcomings of the system begin long before students enter college.

"Even your schooling years are not spent thinking. Even the schooling system focuses on ratto and regurgitate," he said.

In his view, the emphasis on memorisation limits innovation and prevents students from developing the analytical abilities needed in modern industries.

Why is India struggling in emerging sectors? Mukherjea suggested that the country's educational shortcomings are also reflected in its performance in cutting-edge industries.

"Na toh hum AI mein hain, na EV mein, na biotech mein, na clean tech mein," he said, arguing that India has yet to establish a strong presence in several frontier sectors shaping the future global economy.

According to Mukherjea, hiring trends indicate that employers are increasingly questioning the value added by university degrees.

Referring to his book Breakpoint, he said some of India's highest earners are individuals who completed Class 12 and entered the workforce instead of pursuing higher education.

Can construction workers earn more than graduates? To illustrate his point, Mukherjea cited examples from Mumbai's job market. He argued that many graduates seeking office-based employment may earn less than workers in skilled manual occupations.