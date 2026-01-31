Why Shark Tank judge Ritesh Agarwal 'looks serious’ on TV? OYO CEO's light- hearted video has the answer

A person with serious face with a soft spot for good chuckle? That is how CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal described himself. Addressing the common perception that “he looks serious on TV,” the Shark Tank judge shared a humorous reel, offering a glimpse into a very different side of his personality.

“A lot of people tell me I look serious on TV and don’t talk much,” Ritesh Agarwal wrote –along with the video – which appears to be a compilation of behind-the-scenes moments from Shark Tank, highlighting his lighter, more candid moments off camera.

In the clip, the OYO CEO who is often appears serious on Shark Tank India episodes– intently listening to pitches from entrepreneurs – is caught flashing broad smiles, offering a rare glimpse of his lighter, off-camera side.

Agarwal wrote he prefers to listen closely and observe his surroundings, describing himself as “very curious” and constantly learning from what’s happening around him.

“Truth is, I’m just busy listening and observing everything closely. I’m actually very curious… That’s how I learn and enjoy the process. Serious face, but I do love a good chuckle,” wrote the founder and CEO of PRISM – OYO's parent company.

‘Most humble person…’ The reel has resonated with many viewers, across X as well as Instagram – sparking multiple reactions from netizens.

“Most humble person in Shark Tank…” one Instagram user commented along with heart emojis.

Several others went on to hail him as the ‘Best Shark,’ while many said he was their “favourite.”

Ritesh Agarwal on Shark Tank Ritesh Agarwal joined in Season 3 of Shark Tank India, which aired in 2024, and returned as a panelist for the latest season – Season 5 – which premiered in January this year.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ritesh shared that being a panelist at Shark Tank India is like mental jogging.

“I think it wasn't easy. We, as entrepreneurs, are used to taking our time. But here, someone comes to pitch, and you have instantly made a decision right after asking the right questions. It’s almost like mental jogging. I think it’s really a huge deal for entrepreneurs, especially financially, whether you invest or not. Regardless of whether I and other Sharks invest or not, our focus is always on how we can add some value to the entrepreneur. Of course, the goal is to try and see if we can invest and make a deal,” Agarwal had told HT.

