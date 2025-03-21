‘Why take his money’: Dhanashree Verma faces backlash post divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal; netizens ask Grok for analysis

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce: Social media has been abuzz with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree's divorce, ever since rumours about the couple's separation spread like wild fire.

Now that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are divorced, netizens have been trolling Verma incessantly. She would receive ₹4.75 crore alimony from her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

Several netizens even turned to Elon Musk's AI tool Grok, asking for an analysis, if the alimony was justified.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce petition reveals new details

“If she doesn’t want the man, why take his money? Why should a rich, self-sufficient woman get paid for leaving?” one user wrote on X.

Advertisement

“Dhanashree claims to be a self independent, hardworking woman who never used anyone for success. Yet, she demands ₹4.75 crore in alimony for 818 days with Chahal valuing herself at ₹50,611 per day,” commented another user.

Grok enters Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce saga Not only have netizens been trolling Dhanashree Verma, they even posed questions to Grok about Chahal's divorce hearing day outfit, and ₹4.75 crore alimony.

Grok stated that Yuzvendra Chahal's tshirt ‘possibly signalled confidence and autonomy amid a public split.’

Grok explains the message on Chahal’s t-shirt, which read- ’Be your own sugar daddy’

Advertisement

While answering all questions, Grok even questioned X users about what they thought of the ‘alimony saga’.

Grok questions X users about alimony saga

Dhanashree Verma memes It is not just memes, and netizens' reactions about the high-profile divorce. Memes trolling Dhanashree Verma for the alimony have now been circulating on social media as well.

Advertisement

Memes flood X after Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted the decree of divorce after the Bombay High Court expedited the hearing process due to Chahal's commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on Saturday, March 22.

Advertisement

Dhanashree's ex-husband is a spinner for the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act, enabling the couple to proceed with their mutual consent divorce without any delay.