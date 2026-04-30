Why third umpire Rohan Pandit was correct in ruling Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for ‘Obstructing the Field’? MCC explains

Third umpire Rohan Pandit's decision to rule Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for

“Obstructing the Field” during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2026 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been approved the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Thursday with a detailed explanation.

The incident took place at the Ekana Stadium on April 26, when KKR batter Raghuvanshi came down the pitch for a single but was sent back midway by batting partner Cameron Green. As a result, Raghuvanshi, who had already set out for a run, turned around and tried to return to his crease, thus coming in between of Mohammed Shami's throw and the stumps.

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As a result, the ball hit Raghuvanshi's shoes, prompting Shami to appeal for “Obstructing the Field”. Pandit, after a review, ruled Raghuvanshi out under Law 37. The decision didn't go well with the KKR players and support staff, who expressed their displeasure on the decision. Even head coach Abhishek Nayar was also seen arguing with the fourth umpire on the sidelines.

Four days after the incident, the MCC (guardian of the Laws of the game) issued a detailed clarification, stating that the umpire was absolutely spot on with his decision. The MCC said that Law 37.1.1 deemed a batter out if they "wilfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action," emphasising the intent behind the movement rather than just the outcome.

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What did MCC say on Raghuvanshi's dismissal? The MCC cited a long-standing interpretation in the Tom Smith's Cricket Umpiring and Scoring which states that if a batter changes the direction while running - particularly one who changes direction to run on the pitch, or takes any other route that would not be the quickest way to the other end - constitutes a wilful act.

Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi out or not out? KKR batter controversially given out

MCC said that Raghuvanshi clearly met the criteria. “When he sets off for his run, he is on the off side of the wicket. As the ball reaches the fielder he crosses to the middle of the pitch – which is not somewhere he should be running in any event – and then turns and runs back on the leg side, putting himself between the ball and the wicket. This is, by definition, a wilful act.”

“Had he stayed off the pitch, remaining on the off side, the ball would not have hit him and even there would have been no question of an obstruction. If he had started running down the leg side, then turned and returned to his ground on that same side before being hit by the ball, that would also see him being Not out - he would have been in the way, but not wilfully. It is the wilful crossing of the pitch that caused his downfall,” it elaborated.

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The MCC statement also clarified that whether a dismissal was likely is not a criterion in Obstructing the field. Following the dismissal, Raghuvanshi angrily hit the boundary cushions with his bat and also threw his helmet on the ground, for which the KKR batter was sanctioned by the BCCI.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in