Why this 37-year-old woman quit her $390,000 Google job for a ‘mini retirement’ in Switzerland

For most people, walking away from a high-paying job at one of the world’s biggest tech firms might sound unthinkable. But for 37-year-old Florence Poirel, who was earning nearly $390,000 annually at Google’s Zurich office, the decision to quit was about time — not money.

Eighteen months ago, Poirel stepped away from her career to take what she calls a “mini retirement.” With $1.5 million saved and invested by early 2024, she had built enough of a cushion to cover her expenses for at least a year and a half. Now, more than 18 months later, she admits she hasn’t once felt bored. Her days are filled with reading, swimming in Lake Zurich, and travelling with her partner to destinations such as Brazil and Australia.

“I thought I would get bored very easily. But it’s been a year and a half, and I still haven’t had a moment of boredom,” she told CNBC Make It.

From Google promotions to early exit Poirel’s career began in Belgium in 2013 after completing a master’s in business and economics. Feeling unfulfilled, she quit her job and moved to Dublin — where she soon landed a contract role at Google. Within a few years, she transferred to Zurich, rising steadily through the ranks with three promotions.

According to her LinkedIn account, Poirel worked with Google for over 10 years. Her last role at the tech giant was as Senior Program Manager - Developer Community Programs Lead for Europe.

But her relationship with Jan, who is 17 years older, changed her perspective. “I realized I couldn’t just wait until retirement to spend quality time with him — because by then, he would be much older,” she explained. That’s when she began exploring the idea of early retirement.

Discovering FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) Her search led her to the FIRE movement, which encourages disciplined saving and investing for long-term freedom. Using detailed spreadsheets and aggressively saving her salary hikes, Poirel built her $1.5 million portfolio.

“People think FIRE means living frugally or depriving yourself. For me, it wasn’t like that. I never felt deprived — I just managed my spending carefully and invested consistently,” she said.

By 2024, Poirel had reached a point where climbing the corporate ladder no longer excited her. “More promotions meant more stress, late meetings, and responsibilities. Financially, I didn’t need that anymore. Time with the people I love became the priority.”

A new life by Lake Zurich Poirel and her partner split household expenses proportionally — about 35% for her and 65% for him — while keeping their finances separate to maintain independence. In May 2025, her share of monthly expenses came to around $4,600.

While rent in Zurich is her largest expense, Poirel calls her bright, lake-view apartment her “sanctuary.” She keeps costs manageable by shopping at discount stores, rarely dining out, and spending much of her time hiking in Switzerland’s scenic mountains.

“We have beautiful mountains where you can hike everywhere for free. You can spend 15 hours exploring with just your backpack,” she said.