Why traders are seeking GST cut from 18% to 5% - ‘Air purifiers have become as essential as medicines’

As the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas have been blanketed in toxic smog, demand for air purifiers has also risen sharply. A post-Diwali surge in demand for air purifiers, once seen as a recurring trend, is now part of a broader shift in consumer behaviour.
The Tata Group entity, which operates the consumer electronics and durables retail chain Croma, said air purifier volumes have more than doubled in 2026.
"North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remains the strongest market, while Mumbai also sees an uptick during periods of poor air quality," CEO and MD Shibashish Roy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Amazon has also witnessed a sharp rise in demand, with air purifier sales on its platform doubling over the past week.
"Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week," said a company spokesperson, adding that consumers are increasingly exploring different models based on room size, filter types and features such as live AQI sensors through its AI-based shopping assistant.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers, calling them "as essential as medicines", according to an Indian Express report.
“With Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400, doctors have warned that breathing the polluted air is equivalent to smoking 20-25 cigarettes a day. In such circumstances, air purifiers have become as essential as medicines. However, the 18% GST makes them expensive and puts them beyond the reach of many people,” the letter stated, according to the Indian Express report.
Demand, which was earlier confined to the NCR region, has now spread to other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Delhi’s live Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 800 on November 16 at 7:31 am. The AQI.in dashboard classified the air as ‘hazardous’ on its US AQI scale. It reported smoky haze and a temperature of 19°C. Humidity stood at 58%, while wind speed was 7.2 km/h.
PM2.5 stood at 476 micrograms per cubic metre, indicating ‘severe’ air pollution. PM10 was higher at 666 micrograms per cubic metre. AQI.in also flagged PM10 with an alert symbol. It measured carbon monoxide at 1,475 parts per billion. Nitrogen dioxide stood at 17 parts per billion, while sulphur dioxide was at five and ozone at three on the same scale.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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